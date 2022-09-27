Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
High Command Announce 'Eclipse of the Dual Moons'

High Command Announce 'Eclipse of the Dual Moons'

The new album will be released November 25th.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

High Command return with their second full length album Eclipse of the Dual Moons, produced by Seth Manchester and arriving November 25th via Southern Lord.

Swords and metal go hand in hand- that's what crossover thrash band High Command say, having turned heads with their debut album Beyond The Wall of Desolation (2019). "Our love for the bay area in the 80's is certainly no secret. Besides some of the more obvious influences we have, we were much more comfortable exploring some of the less obvious stuff we hinted at with the first record.

Particularly traditional heavy metal (Dio, Mercyful Fate) the south's interpretation of the bay area (Exhorder, Obituary, Nasty Savage, Devastation, Rigor Mortis) first wave black metal (Bathory, Hellhammer/Celtic Frost). Of course all of this executed with the discharge, Cro-mags, Sacrilege DNA that runs through our veins," comments High Command.

But it's not solely metal music which influences the band, who cite the lustful violence of Robert E. Howard, Michel Moorcock, Jack Vance and many other legendary pulp writers of the 20th century as an impetus for their expansive storytelling.

"People would also be surprised to hear we drew quite a bit of inspiration from the music of Ennio Morricone, especially in regards to writing some more of the epic, grandiose passages and chord progressions," says the band.

Now, with their second album, Eclipse of the Dual Moons, the band take their love of storytelling a step further, deepening and widening the world of Secartha, the realm of High Command's songs. The band place themselves as omniscient narrators of the world they have created, and say that they are inseparable from Secartha and its people. "It's one thing to make a good metal record, but it's another to put on top of it a sort of overarching story that makes sense to listeners.

The whole High Command project is enriched by lyrics articulating characters, a world, and trials faced within it. We want our records to be immersive and leave listeners with a feeling they've experienced something bigger than the music," they say.

It's not just a question of widening the world, which High Command first started exploring on The Secartha Demos (2016); Eclipse of the Dual Moons sees High Command honing their process to a fine art: "it's like we started with chiseling a rock... this record is the moment the rock in question begins to look like an actual sculpture."

See High Command on tour on the east coast in October, as part of their Season of the Witch Tour, with Dead Heat and Final Gasp.

Tour Dates

October 26 Takoma Park, MD @ Hell

October 27 Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse

October 28 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukrainian Club

October 29 Holyoke, MA @ Dracula

October 30 Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye

October 31 Pawtucket, RI @ Machines with Magnets

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Havanna Winter Releases 'Heaven To Me' VideoVIDEO: Havanna Winter Releases 'Heaven To Me' Video
September 26, 2022

The track was released earlier this summer, while garnering heavy rotation in SiriusXM's Hits1 and generating over 400,000 streams on TikTok alone. 'Heaven To Me' was co-written by Winter, Maya K. (Bebe Rexha, Anitta, J Balvin) and Grammy award-winning Mark Nilan Jr. (B.O.B., Trey Songz, Migos, Lady Gaga). Watch the new music video now!
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray ReleasePARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray Release
September 26, 2022

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION includes 9 Blu-ray discs, including the out-of-print 3D Blu-ray of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE GHOST DIMENSION, digital codes for each film, and an exclusive “home security sticker”—all housed in deluxe packaging containing reversible artwork for each title.
Live Nation Urban & Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Announce 'Pinky Cole Experience Tour'Live Nation Urban & Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Announce 'Pinky Cole Experience Tour'
September 26, 2022

Pinky Cole who is one of the world’s most prominent and outspoken celebrities in food and philanthropy as Founder, CEO, and Visionary behind Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation announced the launch of the star-studded “Pinky Cole Experience Tour” to celebrate the release of her game changing all vegan recipe book.
VIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-SabakiVIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-Sabaki
September 26, 2022

Haru Nemuri has released two live performance videos filmed at the Ura-Sabaku Desert in Izu Oshima. Fans can now watch the performance videos for the songs “Never Let You Go” and the title track “Shunka Ryougen” now on YouTube. The videos have been released as Haru gears up for her upcoming North American tour.
Eszter Balint Releasing New Album Based on Her Anti-Musical Co-Written With StewEszter Balint Releasing New Album Based on Her Anti-Musical Co-Written With Stew
September 26, 2022

Singer / songwriter / violinist / actress extraordinaire Eszter Balint is releasing her long-overdue fourth album, I HATE MEMORY! The album was recorded by Andy Taub at Brooklyn Recording with additional recording by Kato Hideki and Bryce Goggin at Trout Recording, produced by Balint and Hideki.