Hesitation Wounds Announces New Album 'Chicanery'

Hesitation Wounds, the collaboration between members of The Hope Conspiracy, Touché Amoré, Gouge Away and more, has returned with a blistering sophomore album titled Chicanery. The album's first single, "Paragons of Virtue," clues us into the hyper-aggressive whirlwind that the group has in store.

Hesitation Wounds formed in 2012 and features Jeremy Bolm of Touche Amore, Stephen LaCour (ex-Trap Them), Neeraj Kane (The Hope Conspiracy), and Thomas Cantwell (Gouge Away, Axis). With decades of musicianship and mile-long resumés, each member brings a wealth of skill and perspective to the project.

While Chicanery's origins surfaced quickly, it is undoubtedly the most rock-solid, pummeling work that Hesitation Wounds has forged yet. Vocalist Jeremy Bolm's biting lyrical commentary tackles social/political subject matter head-on, and is backed by an equally powerful rhythm section. The album's frenetic energy is owed to its quick-cut conception: Chicanery was written by the group and recorded in just a few days' time by Zach Tuch (Trash Talk, Movements). Mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City Studios and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege, Chicanery is one of 2019's most poignant and ferocious albums.

Chicanery will be released via Deathwish Inc. on August 30. Preorders are available here. More news to surface soon.





