Heresy Records To Release 'StampHaikuSong' By Irish Singer Caitríona O'Leary

On Friday 12th March 2021 Heresy Records will release StampHaikuSong, a 7-minute long composition and video performed by the critically acclaimed Irish singer, Caitríona O'Leary.

StampHaikuSong will be released as a digital single and video on all major streaming and video platforms including, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube, Vimeo, etc. O'Leary, known as a singer and musicologist, composed and performed the music for the recording which also serves as the soundtrack to a video with art direction by graphic designer, Gareth Jones.

O'Leary's composition and performance is inspired by a brilliant array of 17 Irish themed Postage Stamps and the minimalist poetry contained in The Stamp of a Haiku, authored by celebrated Irish poet Gabriel Rosenstock. The short music video, with O'Leary's vocal accompaniment, shows Irish personalities including James Joyce, William Butler Yeats, James Connolly, Countess Markievicz, and others.

Rosenstock describes the project as follows, "Postage stamps have been part of every nation's history and cultural expression and Ireland's stamps are truly distinctive. These haiku in Irish and English deftly perform the haikuist's task - opening our eyes to what has been there all along. The combination of the minimalist form which is haiku, and the smallness of a postage stamp concentrates the mind wonderfully. This unique project is something to sing about especially as our digital age - and the unstoppable rise of the courier and drone - has threatened to obliterate the humble postage stamp!".

The project was made possible by an Arts Council Covid-19 Crisis Response Award.

Learn more at www.caitrionaoleary.com.