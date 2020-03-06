'Here We Go' is the Official Song of the IIHF 2020 Ice Hockey World Championships

Yves Larock ('Rise Up', 'Zookey') teams up with fellow Swiss artist Bastian Baker for the official anthem for the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Cup. 'Here We Go', out on release today, will be heard by a staggering 1 billion viewers across the course of the competition.

Held in Switzerland this May and with 16 countries competing, the IIHF Ice Hockey World Cup is the biggest event in the international calendar. It demands a rousing, triumphant track as its centrepiece and for fans watching in over 160 broadcast territories around the world, that's exactly what the Swiss duo deliver.

Larock's uplifting instrumental is perfectly designed to whip watching fans around the world into a frenzy, while Bastian Baker's lyrics invoke a fighting spirit and a real love for the game - hardly surprising with Baker once on track to become a professional hockey player himself. Together, the pair craft an anthem for the dedicated, inspired and hopeful; not just for the worldwide hockey community but also accessible to the mainstream pop world outside of its context.

The IIHF, founded May 1908 in Paris, France, is the governing body of international ice hockey. From controlling the international rulebook, processing international player transfers, to dictating officiating guidelines, the IIHF aims to bring hockey to a broader population. In collaboration with its 81 featured member associations, each of which is the national governing body of the sport in its nation, the IIHF runs around 25 different World Championships at all levels. The IIHF also presides over ice hockey in the Olympic Games.

This year, the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will be hosted in two of Switzerland's top cities, Zurich and Lausanne. It's the biggest winter sports event worldwide!

Watch the music video here:





