Henry Hacking Celebrates Valentine's Day with Release Of 'New Love'

In his own words, Henry Hacking is serving up his best work yet with 'New Love', an out and out emotional house rollercoaster that draws on all of his slick studio skills to make hearts swell. Fittingly timed for a 14th February release on Valentine's Day, 'New Love' follows a busy run of releases from 2019, not only on Vicious Recordings ('Nasty Girl' and 'Higher'), but also the likes of Pukka Up Deep ('Just Fine' and 'Roller') and Tiger Records ('Get Down'), as well as a run of headline shows in Ibiza that have won the UK-based, internationally renowned Hacking a wealth of new fans and followers. Stream 'New Love' now.

Hacking's emotional take on dance music lit up global charts throughout 2019, from Music Week's Upfront Club Chart to Australia's Aria Club Chart, Japan's iTunes House Chart and more than 60 Spotify playlists. A master of smooth, rolling drums and chords and melodies that really catch your attention, he now shows another evolution in his skills with this standout new single.

All this comes alongside Hacking building real momentum with regular DJ sets at top clubs like Ce La Vi in Singapore and Sky Garden in Bali, Ministry of Sound in London, and of course Eden and O Beach in Ibiza, where he was a key part of Pukka Up's thematic 'WNDRLND' and the sell-out House in Paradise pool party in Summer '19. He is a DJ and producer who can do anything from deep and vocal to more driving and pumping, with both stylish underground aesthetics, but also accessible and catchy elements that make him such a crossover star and firm favourite of peers like Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, Huxley and Sam Divine.

This stunning latest single 'New Love' immediately gets hands in the air with an opening salvo of rattling piano chords before the heartfelt, crystal clear vocals break out and inject real soul. Those chords start to build again next to rolling drum fills and when the whole thing drops, smiles will break out, fists will pump the sky and good times will erupt on dance floors everywhere, all while basking in this most sun-kissed and diva-tinged house track.

Hacking is not wrong with the belief that this is his best work: the excellent 'New Love' marks the start of another busy year of releases and shows off the many different, equally compelling sides to his sound. Hacking starts 2020 where he left off as one of the most prominent and exciting artists in the house scene.





