Henry Fong & Knock2 Turn the Heat Up with 'What's the Move'

Henry Fong and Knock2 encourage listeners to bop with the groove on their high energy collaboration "What's the Move," featuring spitfire verses from deejay General Degree.



"I really love what Knock2 and I were able to create together on this one. It's a super fun mix of UK Bassline with SoCal Vibes and Dancehall elements that I hope people are going to love!" - Henry Fong



With a back catalog that includes collaborations with Rome Ramierz (Sublime with Rome), Deorro, Elvis Crespo, Hardwell and Mr. Vegas, Henry Fong continues to evolve dance music with a forward-thinking fusion of global sounds. "What's The Move" is his second collaboration with Jamaican dancehall artist General Degree, following last year's Fong Island single "Jump In The Line." The summer sizzler arrives hot off an official remix of Sister Nancy's dancehall classic "Bam Bam." Most recently, Fong previewed new music for dans during his set at EDM Drive-In, San Antonio's first-ever EDM Drive-In Festival.



Recognized as one of the Top 30 Artists To Watch In 2020 by Noiseporn, Knock2 is bringing flair and innovation to every production. Brownies & Lemonade recently proclaimed that the rising San Diego-based producer is "creating some of the best high energy electronic trap music right now." Over the past year, he has remixed tracks for some of the biggest names in electronic music, including Tiësto and WHIPPED CREAM. Making his Dim Mak debut via "What's The Move," Knock2 solidifies his status as an artist to pay close attention to.

