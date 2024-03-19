Henry Chadwick's New Single 'I Hate The Sound'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Amazing grace…I hate the sound," begins Henry Chadwick's latest single and music video, as indie-rock guitar warbles twang and the grim reaper gradually pilfers his record collection. The single, "I Hate the Sound," comes out now ahead of Chadwick's upcoming EP Leaving – his first release since his 2021 album We All Start Again.

"I Hate the Sound" takes listeners on a journey through the inevitability of loss, delivering a soft yet groovy sound that showcases Chadwick's multi-instrumentalist musicianship and emphasizes the eerie melancholy of grief. "This song is a sort of 1-star review of the Grim Reaper," Chadwick says about the track. Through soul-stirring lyricism and euphony, "I Hate the Sound," tackles mortality, and the scars it leaves us with, with vulnerability and grace.

"We sing about the things you take / Travel on for lightyears / Swimming through nightmares / God only knows if it's all real," Chadwick sings, putting words to feelings that defy articulation in an open letter to the reaper. The track is at once poignant, affecting, and laid back in its approach to the powerlessness of the human condition. "I've got a feeling / you'll keep on stealing / when I'm gone," Chadwick laments, a final concession as the track ends.

The accompanying music video is a compelling extension of the song's themes, opening with shots of small, sentimental odds and ends. One at a time, Chadwick's baubles begin to disappear as he sits complacent, the Grim Reaper removing his belongings until the room becomes barren.

Later, Chadwick meanders, lackadaisical, repeating menial tasks. He roots through the refrigerator and stares into the microwave in between flashes of the reaper getting comfy on the couch. By the end, the reaper's taken not just the treasured record collection or photos, but even the simpler dignities – a slice of reheated pizza, the couch pillows, and all the toilet paper, stacked up the handle of his scythe – until at last the only thing left to take is Chadwick's guitar.

Leaving EP is out Friday, May 10, 2024 via Washateria Recordings.

About Henry Chadwick

Henry Chadwick is a Portland, OR-based singer-songwriter, musician, and recording producer/engineer from Santa Cruz, CA. Since the release of his debut EP Guest At Home in 2016, Chadwick has been crafting music and honing in a unique sound that bounces between sincere slacker-rock, melancholic indie, psychedelia, and shimmery, sunshine-tinged power-pop.

In 2018 he released his first LP, Marlin Fisher - the name referencing his two middle names. Marlin Fisher was produced and mixed by legendary producer Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Kurt Vile, Beck) and was released independently with distribution help from Joyful Noise Recordings.

His music has garnered attention from audiences as well as prominent blogs and outlets such as Rolling Stone, Time, Huffington Post, Indie Shuffle, and more. He's gotten to share the stage with the likes of LP, John Doe (X), Cory Brannon, and many others.

Chadwick released his sophomore EP The President Of Make Believe and sophomore LP We All Start Again via Brooklyn-based indie label Swoon City Music in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

In addition to his own music career, Chadwick has also kept busy working with other artists in and out of the studio as a producer/engineer (Jesse Daniel, SUBPAR, Smith & Tegio, Ace Landauer) and a session - and sometimes touring - drummer and musician (Teens in Trouble, Coffis Brothers, Dark Ride)

2023 saw the formation of Washateria Recordings, Chadwick's private two-part recording studio and indie record label, which will see the release of his third EP Leaving, as well 2024 releases from select other artists, starting with singer Ace Landauer and alternative/indie-rock outfit Hearsing