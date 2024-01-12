Hello Cosmos Return With New Shows & New Music For 2024

Back with a big bang - HELLO COSMOS - begin 2024 with a flurry of activity.

Confirming two headline shows and new singles next month, the electroclash / psych-rock cosmonauts are on calso revealing plans for a brand-new studio album - due out later this year.



Their first full-band album since 2021's acclaimed debut ‘Dream Harder', the collective will be teasing its lead singles “Turn Off The News” and “The Hot Seat” in the coming weeks. Keeping busy in the interim years with a unique mixtape project (2021's ‘Golden Dirt') and a remix album (2023's ‘Hard Dirt'), their oeuvre to date has seen them working with over 50 collaborators and counting.



Now planning to showcase selections from their complete canon at their first live outings since 2019, Hello Cosmos will be staging a pair of unmissable comeback shows this February. Hosted in the band's current base of Stockport, with an additional show in London the following week, fans can expect a “one-off immersive live show featuring music and guests from the Hello Cosmos universe”.



Speaking about the upcoming shows and the year ahead, Ben Robinson of Hello Cosmos says:



“It's incredible that St Mary's is hosting shows and we will be debuting our new live show with material from our next record, written in Stockport over the last few years. It tracks the trials and tribulations of the dark days we've all seen and the potent feelings of unity, friendship and love that were supercharged by those times. We couldn't imagine a better place to return to the live stage and speak our truths than Stockport's St Mary's… it's time to begin again.”



Performing as a sextet, the line up for these limited live shows will feature the familiar faces of Ben Robinson (vox/guitars), Simon Robinson (drums), Adrian Ingham (guitar), Angela Chan (violin/synth), as well as welcoming live debuts from new members Elara (sax/vox) who notably appeared on the ‘Golden Dirt' mixtape, plus Isaac Dobbo (percussion) of fellow Cosmic Glue labelmates Vacant Weekend.



Tickets are on sale now. Find the details listed as follows:

HELLO COSMOS - 2024 LIVE DATES

Friday 23/02/2024 - STOCKPORT St Mary's Church (plus Special Guests) - TICKETS

Wednesday 28/02/2024 - LONDON The Lexington (plus Secret Cameras and The Heat Incorporated) - TICKETS



Hello Cosmos are a Manchester-based band and collective of creatives. A four-piece at their core, the band are led by songwriter and bass player Ben Robinson, the founder of the celebrated bluedot & Kendal Calling festivals. Also featuring the talents of mainstay members Angela Chan on viola/synths/vocals (notably a member of the Mercury-shortlisted Lanterns on the Lake and a touring member of Placebo), powerhouse drummer Simon Robinson (brother of Ben) and the uniquely styled guitarist Adrian Ingham (of Deathretro, assisted by a stack FX pedals); together as Hello Cosmos they are a meeting of minds of telepathic harmony with immense capability. Elara and Isaac Dobbo (Vacant Weekend) have joined the official live set up from 2024.



Unfurling a string of stimulating singles and EPs since their formation in 2017, Hello Cosmos found their breakthrough in 2019 with the obliterating electro-punk of the ‘Run for President' EP; winning over supporters at BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music and Radio X, to Under The Radar and Louder Than War in the process. In 2021 Hello Cosmos released their acclaimed debut LP: ‘Dream Harder' with Louder Than War praising it as a record “guaranteed to knock your socks off” (4.5/5).

In the latter half of 2021, Robinson teamed-up with US-based producer The Olchemist for a collaborative mixtape effort entitled ‘Golden Dirt', which was written and recorded in the lockdown of that year. In 2023, Hello Cosmos unveiled the remix album ‘Hard Dirt (Remixed', which featured thumping reworkings of HC tracks by Jagz Kooner, Richard Norris, Catu Diosis, Foxtrap, Joe Thompson and more.



In 2024, Hello Cosmos will return with a brand new album, recorded at Greenmount Studios. Built from the symbiotic grooves laid down by founding members Ben and Simon who have reunited for this third effort, the record is said to document the last few years and is inspired by the heavier side of The Smile, Young Fathers, and Frank Sidebottom & Alan Watts. Stay tuned for further news in the coming weeks.