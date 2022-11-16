Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra Share 'Maternity Suite' This Friday

Recorded with the 12-piece Trondheim Jazz Orchestra.

Nov. 16, 2022  
Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra Share 'Maternity Suite' This Friday

Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra will release the sprawling double album Maternity Beat this Friday, November 18 via Rune Grammofon (Pre-order physical HERE and pre-save via DSPs HERE).

Recorded with the 12-piece Trondheim Jazz Orchestra (who have previously worked with legends like Chick Corea and Joshua Redman), Maternity Beat is a true career milestone, encompassing the full evolution of Mollestad's sound to date and offering deeply personal meditations on the nature of family and pressing social justice issues.

We announced the release with the propulsive "All Flights Cancelled" and shared "On the Horizon, Part 2" last month. Today, Hedvig Mollestad & Trondheim Jazz Orchestra offers a final glimpse into the groundbreaking album sharing the epic, "Maternity Suite."

"'Maternity Suite' is that grandiose prog-suite rising from megalomaniac ideas when I first started working on this music," says Mollestad. "I wanted this last piece to be as triumphant and powerful as the euphoria of rightfully being let loose from something holding you back, marching united forward towards life at its most joyful! I wanted it to embrace the full power of the whole band altogether, at the same time I wanted to create a journey through shapes and landscapes, of course containing heavy riffs and multiple maxblast-power-solos, to embrace the full freedom!"

Hedvig says Maternity Beat is her most ambitious work to date, and that's not a proclamation to be taken lightly. Mollestad, after all, has been one of Norway's most adventurous and hardest-working musicians since the Molde International Jazz Festival named her the 'Young Jazz Talent of the Year' in 2009.

The sheer sonic and emotional scope of the Rune Grammofon-released Maternity Beat required Mollestad wear multiple hats: guitar explorer, composer, arranger, improviser, collaborator, and, as the striking title implies, mother. That latter role serves as the album's thematic focus. This represents a novel direction for her. As Mollestad points out, "I used to be reluctant about talking about gender and motherhood in relation to what I was doing as a musician."

Jazz has witnessed an explosion of boundary-breaking creativity in the last several years. The boom of musicians interested in cutting-edge forms of fusion, spiritual jazz, and electronic-based improvisation has infused the genre with an urgency relevant to our tumultuous times. Mollestad-who likens the making of Maternity Beat to the jittery thrill of "jumping off a cliff"-embodies precisely the kind of daring that makes her not only a vital leader in the Norwegian jazz scene but also a key voice in jazz's global vanguard.

Maternity Beat Track List

1 - On the Horizon, Part 1

2 - On the Horizon, Part 2

3 - Do Re Mi Ma Ma

4 - Donna Ovis Peppa

5 - Little Lucid Demons / Alfons

6 - All Flights Cancelled

7 - Her Own Shape

8 - Maternity Beat

9 - Maternity Suite



Nicole Moudaber Presents InTheMood North American Tour Photo
Nicole Moudaber Presents InTheMood North American Tour
Highlights include an exclusive Los Angeles appearance on December 3 at Academy for an all-night-long session—a unique play as Nicole is known for her long sets where people are enchanted and transported to another world—as well as stops in Toronto, Guadalajara, Mexico at Dreamfields, Montreal, Miami, Chicago, and Tampa.  
Dukwa Shares New Single Prune Photo
Dukwa Shares New Single 'Prune'
Following recent releases from Mogwaa, Hiver, Brain de Palma, Peggy Gou and her coveted I Go remix package with Soulwax, DJ Koze and Maurice Fulton, Matter of Time is a stellar Gudu debut for Dukwa, promising four prime-time club workouts that are as powerful as they are tender.
VIDEO: Gus Dapperton Reveals Wet Cement Live Performance Video Photo
VIDEO: Gus Dapperton Reveals 'Wet Cement' Live Performance Video
Last month, “Wet Cement” arrived to critical acclaim. Billboard hailed it among “10 Cool New Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week” and noted, “His signature, passionate drawl conveys both sadness and acceptance.” Additionally, it has reeled in over 1 million cumulative streams and counting. Watch the new performance video now!
Keb’ Mo’ Earns Best Americana Album GRAMMY Nomination Photo
Keb’ Mo’ Earns Best Americana Album GRAMMY Nomination
Yesterday, five-time GRAMMY winner Keb’ Mo’ was nominated for Best Americana Album for his critically-acclaimed album Good To Be... that was released earlier this year via Rounder Records. The nomination is his 12th overall and follows winning the Best Americana Album Grammy in 2020 for his album Oklahoma.

More Hot Stories For You


Members Of Chicago, Whitesnake, Billy Joel, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra Featured In New Single From Studio D'LuxMembers Of Chicago, Whitesnake, Billy Joel, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra Featured In New Single From Studio D'Lux
November 15, 2022

Studio D'lux is a unique musical venture fueled by singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Doug Kistner, who writes and produces all the songs released by the group.
Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'The Dollar General Song'Gregory Griffin Releases New Single 'The Dollar General Song'
November 15, 2022

Coming on the heels of 2021's well-received single 'Salt Flats', Griffin is settling into a more organic songwriting approach, finding a groove in his new hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Racking up 40,000+ streams on Spotify, 'Salt Flats' was added to the Indigo, New Music Nashville and Emerging Americana playlists.
Singer & Multi-Instrumentalist Bright Brown Releases New Single 'AimlessSinger & Multi-Instrumentalist Bright Brown Releases New Single 'Aimless
November 15, 2022

Brooklyn-based singer, Chapman Stick player, and multi-instrumentalist Alex Nahas aka Bright Brown confronts our collective existentialism in his hypnotizing new hit 'Aimless'.
NJPAC Presents Grammy Award-Winning Iconic Group Boyz II MenNJPAC Presents Grammy Award-Winning Iconic Group Boyz II Men
November 14, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Grammy Award-winning iconic group Boyz II Men on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. See Boyz II Men perform their most-loved hits, including “End of the Road,” “I'll Make Love to You,” and “On Bended Knee” with the Orchestra. Tickets, priced from $60.50 to $120.50, are on sale now.
High Vibe R&B Artist Mayyadda Gets In The Holiday Spirit With New EP HOLIDAY JOINTHigh Vibe R&B Artist Mayyadda Gets In The Holiday Spirit With New EP HOLIDAY JOINT
November 14, 2022

It's official - the holiday season has begun! Minneapolis-based alternative R&B artist Mayyadda (may-YAH-duh) is ready to set the tone for the season with the release of her new EP, Holiday Joint, out now! The five-track project was crafted to encourage listeners to focus more on the spirit of the season rather than the sometimes-stressful commercial aspects that are typically associated with this time of year.