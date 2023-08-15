Heatmiser Announce 'The Music of Heatmiser' Compilation

The new compilation will be out October 6th via Third Man Records.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Heatmiser Announce 'The Music of Heatmiser' Compilation

Legendary 90s indie rock group Heatmiser — comprised of Elliott Smith, Neil Gust, Tony Lash, and Brandt Peterson — have announced The Music of Heatmiser, a new, 29-song compilation of previously unheard recordings, out October 6th via Third Man Records.

Alongside this announcement, the band have shared a version of “Lowlife” from their 1992 demo cassette along with a live video filmed during a 1993 performance in Fort Collins, CO. 

Gust shares, “Tony found a bunch of forgotten recordings and started mixing them and sending them to me. We were struck by the freewheeling energy of the band; you could hear how much fun we were having. In 1992 we could barely afford the studio so it all had to be done really fast. When we put the cassette together, we wanted it to start like a punch in the face.  That’s ‘Lowlife.’”

The track, formally released in 1993 on Heatmiser’s debut full length Dead Air, comes from the band’s initial demo set, “The Music of Heatmiser,” recorded in the summer of 1992 in Portland, OR and sold at local record shops and shows to build hype for the upstart group. It’s guitar rock, full-blast, through 100 watt Marshall half stacks — which might shock those only familiar with Smith’s whispered, delicate solo work —  when grunge was ascendant in the Pacific Northwest and the Portland scene was exploding. Fast, tight, loud, fun.

The legend of Heatmiser began when Neil Gust and Elliott Smith arrived in Portland together in the summer of 1991 to start a new band with drummer/producer Tony Lash. Within a year they added bassist Brandt Peterson on bass, and began playing across the West Coast while demoing dozens of songs for their first LP.

Across their brief but essential career, the sound of the band rapidly evolved, but this is Heatmiser right out of the gate. New, energetic, excited, moving quickly through styles, totally broke and making it work in whatever way possible.

Until now, these recordings were available only to the lucky few who were able to attend these early shows. Now, the original set of 6 songs, along with 23 demos, live tracks, rare versions and never before released songs, will be available on vinyl and streaming for the first time through this extraordinary release.

Photo Credit: JJ Gonson



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
CHVRCHES to Reissue The Bones Of What You Believe For Anniversary Photo
CHVRCHES to Reissue 'The Bones Of What You Believe' For Anniversary

The album was produced by the band and recorded in Cook’s Alucard Studio in Glasgow, before being mixed by Rich Costey (Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Sigur Rós). The original album has been remastered for this Special Edition by Gavin Lurssen, who mastered the band’s most recent album Screen Violence.

2
Tori Kelly Sets Fall Tour Dates Photo
Tori Kelly Sets Fall Tour Dates

The intimate nine-date trek will take Tori Kelly across North America and begins on September 10, 2023, at The Axis Club in Toronto, Ontario. It will hit New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco, before wrapping with two nights in Los Angeles, CA on September 25-26.

3
GWAR Announces Age of Imbeciles Tour Photo
GWAR Announces 'Age of Imbeciles' Tour

The infamous Lords and Masters of Shock Rock will return to the road wreaking havoc, and laying waste to audiences across the US and Canada this Fall. The tour, featuring support from Negative Approach, X-Cops and Cancer Christ on select dates, starts October 11th in Hampton Beach, NH and runs through October 30th in Orlando, FL. 

4
Kyle Gordon Releases First Single Planet of the Bass Photo
Kyle Gordon Releases First Single 'Planet of the Bass'

Gordon wrote the song to parody artists including Real McCoy, Culture Beat, and Aqua. The song is co-produced by Brooks Allison (Tonight Show writer), mixed and engineered by Jamie Siegel with Chrissi Poland on vocals. Gordon’s brother, Sam Gordon shot the viral Tiktok series, and the full-length music video was shot in Ohio by Loose Films.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Courtney Barnett to Perform at the Grammy MuseumCourtney Barnett to Perform at the Grammy Museum
SHARKNADO to Play in Cinemas For 10th AnniversarySHARKNADO to Play in Cinemas For 10th Anniversary
Tori Kelly Sets Fall Tour DatesTori Kelly Sets Fall Tour Dates
GWAR Announces 'Age of Imbeciles' TourGWAR Announces 'Age of Imbeciles' Tour

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL