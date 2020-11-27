HeIsTheArtist Shifts Gears On New Americana EP Release

HeIsTheArtist has released his roots/americana-based EP, aptly titled "Roots" on November 27, 2020.

With more than 100K Spotify streams to his credit and two international #1 iTunes hits, HeIsTheArtist is shifting gears and changing lanes on his latest EP release. The aptly titled "Roots" is an americana/rootsy departure from HITA's usual jazz and r&b flavored songs. His freestyle, stream of consciousness delivery remains intact. The lead single, a cover of Fleetwood Mac's iconic "Landslide" is already playing on radiowaves around the globe. The EP drops on Black Friday, November 27th.

HeIsTheArtist describes "Roots:" "The EP takes you through the levels of human growth through roots-styled covers and 1 original song titled 'Bright Ideas.' The EP starts with an acoustic guitar instrumental introduction of 'Don't Touch My Hair' by Solange. The intro serves as a foreshadowing of topics that will be covered throughout the EP, but it is mostly focused on growth at its core. The EP then moves to a country cover of 'Landslide' by Fleetwood Mac that is meant for the listener to reflect on how important aging and gaining wisdom from your past mistakes is. The EP then takes a spiritual turn with a cover of 'Lovin You' by Minnie Ripperton, (previously on HITA's EP, "Adam & Eve") which is meant for the listener to, not only reflect on love and how great finding love is, but it's also meant for the listener to reflect on how ideas are recycled in this world and how "new" ideas are mostly built on older ideas (an aspect of growth that is often looked over). Heistheartist then moves to his original song 'Bright Ideas,' which makes the topic of 'recycled ideas' that the previous song 'Lovin You' hinted towards, extremely clear The lyrics 'Let's invent the wheel all over again' are the clearest towards that message. The EP then ends with a cover of 'Dear No One' by Tori Kelly. The cover is meant for the listener to understand that growth is a personal journey, and if you happen to meet someone along the way to help your growth, that's great, but absolutely not necessary. Ultimately we are responsible for our own growth in life but it's ok to have fun along the way."

ABOUT HEISTHEARTIST: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D'Angelo.

https://artistecard.com/heistheartist

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist

Twitter - https://www.twitter.com/Heistheartist

http://www.tiktok.com/heistheartist

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You