Hazel English Announces Tour
Australian-born, LA-based musician Hazel English has announced a North American headlining tour kicking off on May 16th in Tijuana, Mexico, with the rest of the dates including stops at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 26th, winding down the East Coast and back west, ending on June 22nd at LA's The Echo. See all tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10:00AM local time. Visit https://hazelenglish.com/live for more information.
English recently announced the details of her debut album. Wake UP! will be released on April 24th, 2020 through Marathon/Polyvinyl. Wake UP! was produced by Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Charli XCX) in LA and by Ben H. Allen (Animal Collective, Glass Animals) in Atlanta. It's a record that English serves as a timely klaxon to give us all a meaningful shake and become more present in our own lives. "Sometimes I feel like we're just sleepwalking through our lives," hoping that Wake UP! helps "make people become more aware and mindful." Check out singles "Shaking,""Off My Mind" and "Combat" below and find the pre-order link for the album HERE.
Hazel English on tour:
05/16 - Tijuana, Mexico @ Imperial GNP
05/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/20 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins
05/21 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda
05/23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory
05/26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
05/29 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott
05/31 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro
06/02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
06/03 - Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats
06/04 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
06/06 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
06/08 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In
06/10 - Kansas City, MO @ Encore at The Uptown
06/11 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre - Rye Room
06/13 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
06/17 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
06/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
06/21 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
06/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo