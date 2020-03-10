Hazel English Announces Tour

Australian-born, LA-based musician Hazel English has announced a North American headlining tour kicking off on May 16th in Tijuana, Mexico, with the rest of the dates including stops at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 26th, winding down the East Coast and back west, ending on June 22nd at LA's The Echo. See all tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10:00AM local time. Visit https://hazelenglish.com/live for more information.

English recently announced the details of her debut album. Wake UP! will be released on April 24th, 2020 through Marathon/Polyvinyl. Wake UP! was produced by Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen, Charli XCX) in LA and by Ben H. Allen (Animal Collective, Glass Animals) in Atlanta. It's a record that English serves as a timely klaxon to give us all a meaningful shake and become more present in our own lives. "Sometimes I feel like we're just sleepwalking through our lives," hoping that Wake UP! helps "make people become more aware and mindful." Check out singles "Shaking,""Off My Mind" and "Combat" below and find the pre-order link for the album HERE.

Hazel English on tour:

05/16 - Tijuana, Mexico @ Imperial GNP

05/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/20 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

05/21 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

05/23 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Purgatory

05/26 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

05/29 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

05/31 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro

06/02 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

06/03 - Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cats

06/04 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

06/06 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

06/08 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In

06/10 - Kansas City, MO @ Encore at The Uptown

06/11 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre - Rye Room

06/13 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/17 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

06/21 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo





