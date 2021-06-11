Hayley Brooke 'Fairytale Love' Out Today

Nineteen-year-old Broadway actress and pop singer/songwriter Hayley Brooke releases her first single "Fairytale Love" with Big Panda Records across all digital platforms on June 11, 2021. "Fairytale Love", for which Hayley wrote the lyrics, is about overcoming doubts and not losing sight of the magic and possibilities that exist in the world. Listen HERE

Hayley began performing in musical theatre, acting in the most recent Broadway revival of "Fiddler on the Roof" and the First National Broadway Tour of "Shrek the Musical". Her love for music and performance led her to songwriting.

A rising Junior at the University of Southern California, Hayley is actively involved in the school's music creation club as a vocalist, songwriter, and Co-President. "Songwriting is an artistic outlet that allows me to express what speaking cannot," Hayley says. "I feel the greatest catharsis when I sit down at the piano and let my voice and the keys tell the stories I want to share."

Hayley's influences include pop artists Hailee Steinfeld, Katy Perry, and Rachel Platten. She admires their ability to take listeners on a roller coaster of emotions through powerful lyrics and melodies and aspires to do the same with her own music. "I hope that people can listen to my music and feel inspired and uplifted," she says.

Hayley is excited to be working with Big Panda Records, Mgt., a new label formed by the merging of two major music industry players - Brad Patrick of Liveside Music Group and Andrew Goodfriend, TKO Booking Agency President - as well as with Patrick Gasperini of Patrick James Music.

TKO is a premier boutique booking agency with a diverse list of over 75 artists and offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and London. Brad Patrick has been managing and signing artists for 35 years. As a former member of Jay-Z's management and touring team for over 12 years, he has worked in touring, promotions, and production, in addition to operating two furnishing labels - Marquee Records (Casablanca/Universal) and Big Panda Records, Mgt.