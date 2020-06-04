Hayfitz Shares Debut LP 'Capsules'

Hayfitz shares his debut album Capsules. In support of his release, Hayfitz is playing a virtual album release show from via Side Door Access and The Victoria House. Join Hayfitz live from his Brooklyn bedroom on June 14th at 3pm EST (purchase tickets here).



The foundation of Capsules was recorded over eighteen days in a Seattle home surrounded by idyllic views of the Puget Sound and the region's mountains and evergreens. The setting brought Hayfitz the emotional space to deliver the record with resolve, bringing intentional details to each song and distilling the franticness of a Brooklyn lifestyle.



Capsules took on its current shape in a secluded winter cabin in Parker, Pennsylvania where friend turned collaborator, Patrick Gregg, hosted Hayfitz for two separate week-long periods.



Each inspired by contemporaries like Andy Shauf and Chad Vangaalen, Gregg and Hayfitz collaborated to bring a range of woodwinds to the recording process, with Gregg playing everything from bass clarinet to saxophone. Gregg's added aptitude in both modular and analog synthesis formed the underlying soundscapes that created a cohesive record, running Hayfitz's demo midi sequences through various vintage synthesizers.



From there, collaboration became a key component to the album's finesse, with Hayfitz bringing eight friends and acquaintances into his DIY studio spaces over the six month process, each collaboration painting a new layer of impactful, unfiltered work.

Have you ever met someone and immediately knew they would play a profound role in your life? Even if after a few short minutes, hours, days you'd never see them again?



Hayfitz is the solo moniker of Los Angeles-turned-Brooklyn based multi-instrumentalist Brandon Hafetz. On his debut solo album, Capsules, Hayfitz debunks the value of time, nurturing brief yet defining experiences into lush songs covered in vocals as delicate as they are determined.



Hayfitz has spent his career practicing exercises in ultimate vulnerability, diving deeper into writing to push his emotions further and break down the technicalities of song structure for richer soundscapes. His various shoestring travels throughout the world featuring life in a backpack have offered him merit to otherwise minute gestures from strangers and family alike.

