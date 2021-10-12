Hayden Joseph Releases New Single 'Fallin''

As summer fades to fall, Hayden Joseph is giving us all butterflies with the release of "Fallin'" -- a seasonal, nostalgic track about the early moments of young love. "It wasn't just the leaves... fallin','' Joseph sings, as he traces the initial sparks of a long-term relationship back to a last-minute road trip years prior. No matter where (or when) you're listening, the song is sure to transport you back to your first moments with a special someone.

The single came together after the singer and collaborators agreed there's too many songs about summer flings, but not nearly enough about Autumn (arguably the most romantic season). This song also differs in tone from Hayden's previous, upbeat anthems, taking a subtler and more intimate approach. "Country music is known for its storytelling," Joseph says, "but I felt my recent singles haven't fully showcased my abilities as a 'storyteller.' This track absolutely does, while being lyrically / sonically very different from my other singles. I'm really proud of that."

It only seems fitting that after the success of his poolside anthem, "Backwoods Bougie", Joseph would follow up with a cozy, Fall love song. "I find a portion of the music I gravitate towards changes, depending on the season," the singer explains. "I assume I'm not alone in feeling that way."

Hayden's rapid country music ascent seems to be unstoppable. He's climbed carts and broken barriers this year (as one of the few openly gay singers in the genre), following the success of his 2021 debut album, "Different," recent single "Out," and viral-hit, "Backwoods Bougie." His story of battling LGBT descrimination and unapologetic pride have served as an inspiration to many, even catching the attention of HuffPost and People Magazine. If you haven't already, we expect you'll be "fallin" in love with Hayden Joseph's sound and story as much as we have.

About Hayden Joseph: A South Carolina native, Hayden Joseph is no stranger to the Country Music scene. His love for the genre started as soon as he could talk and has continued to blossom throughout his adult life. Hayden blends the sounds of Modern Country and Mainstream Pop music, drawing inspiration from the genre-bending melodies of Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and Shania Twain. His unique sound, heartfelt lyrics, and Southern Charm have captivated audiences across the country. With recent features in "People Magazine" / Spotify editorial placements, Hayden's career continues to be on the rise. This track follows a series of successful singles this past year, with nearly a million streams to date across platforms. For more from Hayden Joseph, look to the links below.

Follow Hayden Joseph on:

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Twitter

Website

Streaming Platforms