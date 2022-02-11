Hayden Calnin Shares New Single 'Dreamer'

Today, Melbourne-based electro-folk singer, songwriter and producer Hayden Calnin shares his new single and video for Dreamer, off his upcoming album due later this year.

The laidback, earthy track Calnin states, "is a bunch of questions I'd often ask myself in a relationship I was in at the time. We got so caught up in each other and had big ideas and dreams, but to actually make these things happen seemed to be so far out of reach and perhaps led to us not seeing eye to eye." It's the perfect sentiment to be shown alongside the cinematic video, featuring numerous locations and lush landscapes, triggering waves of nostalgia.

His soulful tone pairs ever so sweetly with his lyrics, that seem to linger on a bigger picture. Calnin opens up about his relationship that induced the track, "They say to follow your dreams, but to share that dream space takes a lot of work and sacrifice and it wasn't something either of us were willing to do for each other. It was a wake up call to the both of us that maybe things were not okay. But in ending our time together, we had a chance to get back on track."

Calnin notes "The track was set to be on the 'What It Means To Be Human' album, but it didn't quite fit the vision of the record and the things I wanted to say in it, so I've been saving this and a few more tracks for release after that album, and this is the first taste of those."

Hayden released his latest album, What It Means To Be Human, in the fall of 2021. The record showcases Calnin's growth as an artist and finds him confidently embracing orchestral-infused, progressive, cinematic folk pop into his sound. Written, recorded and produced almost entirely by Hayden, the record is meant to be a movie score for human existence, pushing the listener to explore their place in the world and who they want to be in it.

It follows recent EPs and his 2016 debut double album, Cut Love Pt. 1 & 2. While establishing himself as a sought-after producer, he continued to release music garnering critical acclaim from tastemakers like Earmilk, CLASH, Magnetic Magazine, Atwood, Consequence and Stereogum. He has produced records for buzzing Aussies like Didirri, Harrison Storm, Riley Pearce, Woodlock and NYCK, co-wrote Dean Lewis' recent hit "Falling Up," and has started composing film scores for local Australian filmmakers.

No stranger to touring, Hayden has shared the stage with Matt Corby, Tom Odell, The Antlers and more and has had syncs in popular television shows like Suits, The Good Doctor, The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, The 100, and So You Think You Can Dance USA as well as the UK trailer for Academy® Award-nominated favorite Room.

Watch the new music video here: