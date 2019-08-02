Have Mercy Releases Highly Anticipated Album THE LOVE LIFE

Have Mercy has dropped their fourth full-length album, The Love Life, today via Hopeless Records. Heralded as the band's "most dynamic record to date" by New Noise Magazine, The Love Life explores the negative space in the bands music like never before. Along with producer Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, The Maine), who oversaw the album's three-week recording progress, the group spent time carving out room in the album's 11 songs for each element of their sound-whether intricate guitar lines or Swindle's visceral vocal performances-to take center stage or serve a complementary role, depending on the situation.

Front man Brian Swindle shares, "This record is probably the most personal record since our first release. I wrote it to talk about everything I went through the last couple of years and how I was feeling during all of it. I want people to know that it's okay to be vulnerable and ask for help. If you don't then you may just be stuck in a bad place."

The band dropped singles "Heartbeat", "Mattress On The Floor" and "Clair" ahead of today's release to praise from both fans and press alike including NYLON, FLOOD, New Noise Magazine and more. Fans can purchase and stream The Love Life today via Hopeless Records at http://smarturl.it/thelovelife.

The band will be joining The Early November and OWEL on tour this Fall. A full list of dates are below with tickets on-sale now at http://www.wearehavemercy.com/.

9/13-College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse

9/14-Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

9/16-Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

9/17-Nashville, TN @ Basement East

9/18-St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

9/20-Houston, TX @ Secret Group

9/21-Austin, TX @ Barracuda

9/22-Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

9/24-Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

9/25-Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

9/26-San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues Voodoo Room

9/27-Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

9/28-San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

9/30-Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/01-Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

10/02-Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

10/04-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court

10/05-Denver, CO @ Globe

10/07-Kansas City, MO @ The Rino

10/08-Burnsville, MN @ The Garage

10/09-Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge

10/11-Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

10/12-Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

10/13-Toronto, ON @ Hardluck Bar

10/14-Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

10/16-Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/17-Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/18-Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents





