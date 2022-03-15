Haunted Summer Share New Single 'The Tree'

Haunted Summer and LaunchLeft are pleased to share "The Tree," the latest single to be lifted from the band's album Whole out June 21 (pre-order). The dreamy video, which was directed and edited by Jack Gibson, debuted today at Under The Radar and the song, which is inspired by the importance of feeling loved, will be on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares (pre-save).

On the song the band says:

'The Tree' is essentially a story about a couple that used a tree to represent/mark their love on and remember. It's looking back at something that was strong and now perhaps rocky. Even though the lyrics themselves seem to be coming from the opposite angle, it just reminds us how important it is to have someone to love, and someone to love you through all of the tough times. None of us are lovable all day, every day, but when you truly see and hear someone, even their foibles can become endearing, like when someone just feels like home. And when you know you've been unlovable...really, I guess it's a bit of a martyr's anthem. Even if it doesn't endure a lifetime, every deep human connection should be gently immortalized in some way.

Director / Editor Jack Gibson adds:

Old growth rooted in distant memories. Actor Jack Leahy travels through the Texas plains toward a magical land. The artist falls into a deep slumber and into a subconscious dream. Floating amongst the trees he finds Haunted Summer, free of all pain, releasing their ethereal existence into the layers of the earth bringing the journey to end only to begin again.

To celebrate the release of "The Tree," Haunted Summer will be playing a special acoustic set on March 16 at The Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles. The show is presented by KCRW's Valida and more info can be found HERE.

"The Tree" follows the band's dreamy, yet moody cover of "You Put My Love Out the Door," a heartbreaking Daniel Johnston pop ballad which debuted on Valentine's Day. The stirring, heart-on-your-sleeve track offered the first taste of ethereal wave of folk, psychedelic rock, and dream pop heard on the band's upcoming LP. The band's Johnston cover is available on all streaming platforms.

As for why the Los Angeles-based outfit chose to cover the late Daniel Johnston for a lead single, the pair said LaunchLeft label head Rain Phoenix had something to do with that.

"It was more than happily chosen, as per Rain's request," Haunted Summer's Bridgette Eliza Moody said. "It's a cover of one of our absolute favorite artists. His music drove the way we created ours. It doesn't need to be perfect to be perfect."

Haunted Summer mixes Los Angeles-trademark harmonious psych-rock with decadent stream of acoustic dream pop. The husband-and-wife duo Bridgette Eliza Moody and John Seasons create rapturously organic tracks from the truth of the heart. On the song sorcerers' forthcoming third LP, Whole, that cosmic sonic potion has never been more potent.

Watch the music video for the new track here: