Hatchie Releases First Single With New Label

Hatchie, the project of Brisbane, Australia's Harriette Pilbeam, has signed to Secretly Canadian and shared a video for her new single "This Enchanted."

The track, which marks her first single since her lauded debut album Keepsake, captures the intense rush of love, the way you can plunge into those feelings the same way you could drown in a Hatchie song -- a tidal wave of swirling textures, kaleidoscopic guitars and layers of twinkling synths, but with intensified energy. Consider it, if you will, a reintroduction to Hatchie's sound.

Of the song, Pilbeam says, "'This Enchanted' encapsulates everything I wanted to do moving forward from my first album. I started writing it with Jorge and Joe in February 2020 and completed it from afar in lockdown later in the year. We had been talking about making something dancey but shoegaze."

A Hatchie song is immediately transportative -- a celestial collision of shoegaze and pop, a haze of reverb-laden guitar lines and lyrics acutely charting a vivid flood of emotions, about anything from falling in love to anxieties about your own identity. It's a map of Harriette Pilbeam's interior world, wrapped up in gauzy, wall-of-sound daydreams. Behind the moniker, Pilbeam makes music that's hook-laden and thoughtful, dreamy and dense, and, above all, immediately recognizable as Hatchie.

Watch the music video here: