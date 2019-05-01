Harry and the Potters Announce Their First New Album in 13 Years

On June 21st, wizard rock pioneers Harry and the Potters (Paul and Joe DeGeorge), will release their first full-length album since 2006: Lumos. Using the magic of rock and roll, it chronicles the events of the seventh and final Harry Potter book where J.K. Rowling's teen wizard and his friends are on the run from a xenophobic, authoritarian regime and must work diligently to take down a dark wizard who capitalizes on fear and emboldens supremacist wizards. In other words, the subject matter of Lumos is extremely relevant. Harry and the Potters will embark on their first national tour of libraries since 2011 in support of the new album. Lumos was first announced to Harry and the Potters' fans with a Kickstarter campaign on April 23rd, doubling its funding goal within 24 hours of launch.

Lumos is an album for this political moment. For the parents raising a younger generation reading these books for the first time, it's an opportunity to connect the dots: the systems facilitating oppression in the wizard world - state-run media, children being separated from their mixed-blood parents, surveillance systems, and pureblood supremacy - strongly echo the daily reality of creeping neo-fascism. For the generation of Harry Potter fans that has grown up into a world where cartoonish villains occupy the halls of power, it's a reminder that there is a pathway forward. Now is the time for Dumbledore's Army, for the Order of the Phoenix. We are being called upon to become the heroes that this moment necessitates.

Paul DeGeorge tells Rolling Stone, "we're hoping that parents and their young kids might see us play at the library, hear a song explicitly critiquing pureblood supremacy and then later have a real discussion about white supremacy and how it manifests in their own lives."

These are wizard fight songs, but there are also songs about riding dragons, magic pictures of cats, and using cool spells while camping. There is even a platonic friendship power ballad duet with Kimya Dawson, who makes a special guest appearance as Hermione Granger. Truly there is something here for the whole family - especially if the whole family is invested in defeating Voldemort.

Tracklist:

1. Lumos

2. You're Not the Wizard

3. Good Riddance (Privet Drive)

4. The Trace

5. On the Importance of Media Literacy Under Authoritarian Rule

6. Hermione's Army

7. What Happened to the Cat?

8. The Banality of Evil (Song for Albert Runcorn)

9. Gone Campin'

10. Where's Ron? (featuring Kimya Dawson as Hermione Granger)

11. No Pureblood Supremacy

12. Voldemort in Your Head

13. The Sword, The Cup, and the Dragon

14. The Cloak

15. The Stone

16. The Wand

Tour dates (More to be announced):

June 21 - Gloucester, MA - Sawyer Free Library

June 22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo and Erie County Public Library

June 23 - London, ON - The Rec Room

June 24 - Toronto, ON - The Rec Room

June 26 - Ann Arbor, MI - Ann Arbor District Downtown Library

June 28 - Athens, OH - Athens Public Library

June 29 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Free Public Library

June 30 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

July 1 - DeForest, WI - DeForest Area Public Library

July 2 - Dubuque, IA - Eagle Point Park (rain location: Carnegie-Stout Public Library)

July 3 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center

July 4 - Rapid City, SD - Memorial Park Bandshell

July 5 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Festival

July 6 - Boulder, CO - Band Shell in Central Park

July 7 - Denver, CO - Mercury Cafe

July 8 - Provo, UT - Provo Library at Academy Square

July 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

July 12 - Missoula, MT - Missoula Public Library

July 13 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room

July 14 - Edmonton, AB - The Rec Room

July 16 - Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Public Library

July 17 - Anacortes, WA - Causland Park

July 18 - Olympia, WA - Olympia Timberland Library

July 19 - Seattle, WA - Seattle Public Library

July 20 - Portland, OR - St. Johns Library

July 20 - Portland, OR - Gresham Library

July 21 - Eugene, OR - Downtown Eugene Public Library

July 23 - Santa Clara, CA - Northside Branch Library

July 24 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

July 25 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Public Library Main Branch

July 27 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Public Library

July 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

July 31 - Huntington Beach, CA - Huntington Beach Public Library

August 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Clark County Library

August 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Burton Barr Central Library

August 3 - Tucson, AZ - Flowing Wells Branch Library

August 4 - El Paso, TX - El Paso Public Library

August 5 - San Antonio, TX - The Magik Theater

August 6 - Houston, TX - Houston Public Library - Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza

August 7 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Public Library - Main Library

August 8 - Ridgeland, MS - Ridgeland Public Library

August 9 - Dallas, TX - LeakyCon

August 11 - Dallas, TX - Renner Frankford Branch Library

August 12 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

August 14 - Shawnee, KS - Monticello Library

August 15 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa City County Library - Hardesty Regional Library

August 16 - Springfield, MO - The Library Center

August 18 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Public Library

August 20 - Washington, DC - Woodridge Library

August 21 - Lewes, DE - Lewes Public Library

August 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

August 24 - Boston, MA - Boston Public Library (Dartmouth Street Steps)





Related Articles View More Music Stories