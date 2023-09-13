Harry Marshall Takes on Sultry Synth-Pop With 'Bones' Single

Harry Marshall Takes on Sultry Synth-Pop With 'Bones' Single

Rising artist Harry Marshall has today shared new single ‘Bones’, his third release of 2023, which has seen the artist hone in a confident, signature sound that champions sonic diversity. ‘Bones’ is an irresistible, synth-pop-come-R’n’B track, boasting funk bassline, classic synth motifs and Marshall’s trademark tonality. Lyrically, it’s a song about lust. 

Of the track, Marshall said: “‘Bones’ is a dark look into the sudden loss of intimacy, even when sexual tension and attraction are both still very prominent. I wanted to capture the idea of how external factors can ultimately lead to two people going their separate ways, and just how crushing that can be.”

Having mastered punk-rock social commentary with previous release, ‘Cost of Living’, and swaggering European alt-pop on prior single, ‘Je T’adore’, the third installment of Marshall’s new era has him proving he’s more than just a one, or even two-trick pony. ‘Bones’ was also created with long-term collaborator Chad Schlosser (Fleetwood Mac, Cage The Elephant, 5 Seconds of Summer, The Kooks), and is the first single taken from Marshall’s upcoming EP,  which will see him take his artistry to even greater heights. Falling into that Life EP drops 24th November, 2023.

Tomorrow, 14th September, Harry Marshall will take his new music, unreleased material plus fan favourites to London’s Bush Hall, where he’ll headline following May’s secret show in Central London. 

Describing his sound as “for anyone who loves to move”, Marshall cites the likes of The Neighbourhood, David Bowie, The 1975, The Sex Pistols and The Kooks as inspiration for his new music, but very much possesses a signature sound that can only be recognised as his own, equally saluting to pop and hip-hop champions such as Troye Sivan and Post Malone. His music has been well received by the likes of Gigwise, NOTION, whynow, HUNGER, Pictor Mag and Official Charts. 

Marshall has been writing original music and performing on pub stages since age thirteen, and has been a popular regular on the Central London busking circuit for the past five years. Now a fully fledged recording and performing artist, Harry Marshall is a full band live experience. His consistent hustle for over a decade sees him a seasoned performer and a true showman; it’s all about being under the lights and in front of a crowd, whether it’s at a sold out OMEARA or The Grace, playing with a full orchestra, or at his Piccadilly Circus stomping ground - as long as there’s a mic and a guitar strap. 

The exciting new era is set to welcome more memorable live moments, and cement Harry Marshall as one to watch for 2023 and beyond.



