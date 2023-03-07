Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harry Kappen Hits UK ITunes Pop Songs Chart With New Single “The Freedom Inside”

Harry Kappen is a standout artist and musician who creates music from the soul, and for the soul.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Harry Kappen Hits UK ITunes Pop Songs Chart With New Single “The Freedom Inside”

Dutch musician, multi-instrumentalist and music therapist Harry Kappen is known for making bold political statements and raising awareness on global issues through his music.

While his previous music often calls for large-scale global change, his latest single "The Freedom Inside" is a gentle reminder for people to start a positive change from within themselves, which will ultimately impact the world. Released on March 1st, 2023, the new single reached the UK iTunes Pop Songs chart at #52. The single teases the full-length album that fans have been waiting for since Harry's 2022 album release, "Escape." That album produced the 50K+ -streaming Spotify hit, "WarGames."

"We all know we live in troubling times with war, climate change, indifference, etc." Says Kappen. "There's a lot of complaining everywhere (social media!) and declining trust in governments. If you want to change the world, stop nagging and whining at others and start to change yourself first and search for the freedom inside you to do so!"

In addition to being a notable musician, Harry Kappen is also a music therapist. He offers his services at a youth care center where music therapy is used to help young children cope with various problems and disorders. Harry also offers his expertise as a lecturer for an international master's degree program in music therapy. Always playing with the magical power of music, Harry Kappen is a standout artist and musician who creates music from the soul, and for the soul.

More details about Harry Kappen and his latest single "The Freedom Inside" can be seen at www.harrykappen.com



HARD Events Announces Lineup For HARD Summer Music Festival 2023 Photo
HARD Events Announces Lineup For HARD Summer Music Festival 2023
Today, HARD Events has announced the highly-anticipated lineup for the return of HARD Summer Music Festival to the City of Angels for the first time in ten years. Taking place in Downtown Los Angeles from August 5th-6th, the milestone fifteenth edition of HARD Summer will utilize a brand new venue combination with various stages spread out across the campuses of the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium.
Dance Divas Ultra Nate, Angelica Ross, & Mila Jam Join THE ROUNDTABLE WITH ROBERT BANN Photo
Dance Divas Ultra Nate, Angelica Ross, & Mila Jam Join THE ROUNDTABLE WITH ROBERT BANNON, March 9
Three Iconic Trailblazers join Robert Bannon on 'The Roundtable' Thursday March 9th, 2023 to discuss their single 'Fierce.' The single and music video's proceeds are benefiting The Fierce Project which benefits Glaad, Pop Culture Collab, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Elisapie Shares Gentle Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass) Cover of Blondies Classic Photo
Elisapie Shares Gentle 'Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)' Cover of Blondie's Classic
Nearly four years after the release of her stunning third solo album The Ballad of the Runaway Girl, Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie has returned with “Uummati Attanarsimat (Heart of Glass)” an Inuktitut rendition of Blondie's 1979 hit. Translated from English to Inuktitut by Elisapie, and produced by her long-time collaborator Joe Grass.
Page McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This Friday Photo
Page McConnell & Trey Anastasio to Release New Album This Friday
January is comprised songs written by Anastasio and McConnell and is the follows December, their album of acoustic re-interpretations of Phish songs. January was recorded and produced in January 2023 by Bryce Goggin at Trout Studios in Brooklyn, NY, and features McConnell on keyboards and vocals; and Anastasio on guitars, drums, bass, and vocals.

More Hot Stories For You


Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2Comedian Tig Notaro Brings HELLO AGAIN Tour To The Theater At Virgin Hotels, June 2
March 6, 2023

This June, Emmy and GRAMMY nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor Tig Notaro will make her venue debut with the Hello Again Tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, June 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.
Billy Dean Releases New Recording 'In Fairness To You'Billy Dean Releases New Recording 'In Fairness To You'
March 6, 2023

Billy Denk is a Chicagoland guitarist, synthesist, and composer, a regular on the scene who is bringing a new level of smooth to his fans with his latest recording 'In Fairness To You,' which is the focus single from his album In Praise of Shadows.
Gerry Polci, Former Four Season, Signs With Joe Magnetico & AssociatesGerry Polci, Former Four Season, Signs With Joe Magnetico & Associates
March 6, 2023

Gerry Polci has signed with Joe Magnetico & Associates. Gerry Polci was a Four Season between 1973 and 1990. His lead vocal propelled The Four Seasons biggest hit 'Oh, What A Night (December 1963)'. 
JAZZ PIANO DUO Comes to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol in AprilJAZZ PIANO DUO Comes to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol in April
March 6, 2023

JAZZ PIANO DUO Vahagn Hayrapetyan & Dimitris Miaris come to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol. The performance is on Monday 10 April at 7pm.
Drummer And Composer Sanah Kadoura's Sophomore Album DUALITY Out NowDrummer And Composer Sanah Kadoura's Sophomore Album DUALITY Out Now
March 3, 2023

Lebanese-Canadian drummer, composer, educator and producer Sanah Kadoura presents her dynamic sophomore album Duality, out now.
share