Harlem's Own Ferg Joins the Lineup for the Inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture

The HARLEM FESTIVAL OF CULTURE (HFC) – the premiere celebration of Black music and Black culture – has added one of Harlem’s finest to its star-studded lineup with the addition of renowned rapper, Ferg, who will join the mainstage schedule on Friday, July 28.

This three-day music festival, hosted by hip-hop Legend MC Lyte, celebrates the heritage and vibrant cultural mosaic of Harlem, showcasing a stunning spectrum of musicians, artists, and performers hailing from the iconic neighborhood and beyond.

On the opening day, Ferg will light up the stage alongside hip-hop pioneers and legends including Doug E. Fresh, Cam'ron, and MA$E, plus R&B icons Bell Biv DeVoe. Friday’s lineup also features "Estelle Presents The LinkUp," a high-energy reggae and dancehall ensemble featuring appearances by Lumidee, Max Glazer, Mr. Killa, Nadine Sutherland, Nina Sky, Rupee, Serani, Wayne Wonder, and many others.

Day two, Saturday, July 29, brings with it a bevy of formidable talents headlined by multi-hyphenate artist Teyana Taylor, whose Festival appearance in her hometown will mark Taylor’s first performance following last year’s The Last Rose Petal 2…The Farewell Tour. Additional performances on day two will include Muni Long, Major., Tink, Jozzy, and more.

The festival will culminate on Sunday, July 30, with sensational performances headlined by Wyclef Jean and featuring music heavyweights Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Coco Jones, Eric Bellinger, Ro James, and Adam Blackstone, among others.

As part of its commitment to creating a holistic experience for attendees, HFC will extend its footprint to include a culinary court component featuring a wide range of offerings from local restaurants and food vendors as well as a reimagining of a Harlem staple with its Mart 125 Marketplace powered by SheaMoisture in support of small, Harlem-based businesses.

Named and modeled after the famed economic hub that housed a number of small, Black-owned businesses located on 125th Street, this new iteration of the marketplace will celebrate the rich history and cultural and economic significance of Mart 125 - showcasing Black-owned, Harlem-based hospitality, retail and cultural entrepreneurs.

The Harlem Festival of Culture will launch the weekend of July 28-30 on Randall’s Island (an oasis in the East River between Queens and East Harlem under East Harlem’s Community Board 11).

Presenting Sponsors for The Harlem Festival of Culture include: INFINITI, AMC Networks, SheaMoisture, Shark Beauty, Steve Madden, Northwell Health and The Apollo.

Additional partnerships include HFC Community Partners - National Urban League and Airbnb; HFC Legacy Partner - Camille Rose and HFC Media Partners - Billboard, Power 105.1, and ALL ARTS.

Ticket purchase options for the Festival include a single general admission and VIP ticket as well as weekend bundles for general admission and VIP and a special discounted ticket for Harlem residents. For more information, please visit harlemfestivalofculture.com.

ABOUT HARLEM FESTIVAL OF CULTURE

Founded by Nikoa Evans, Musa Jackson and Yvonne McNair, Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC) is a cultural festival series dedicated to presenting world-class live programming that celebrates and preserves the cultural contributions of the Black Diaspora in music, media, art, fashion, and entertainment.

HFC seeks to reclaim Harlem’s legacy as a premier destination for Live Cultural and Music entertainment; while creating an ecosystem to foster health and economic prosperity for Harlem’s diverse communities, artists, and entrepreneurs.