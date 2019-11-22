Hardwell Drops His Final Release of 2019, 'Go to War'

Leading on from the recent success of the crowd-destroying 'Left Right' alongside Deorro, MAKJ and the legendary hype man and hip-hop personality Fatman Scoop that received wide support at ADE recently, Revealed Recordings label boss Hardwell returns with yet another future-hit in 'Go To War and Suyano - a fellow Breda producer and mainstay on the label - joins him for the ride.

Having previously paired up on the mammoth 'Light It Up' track featuring Richie Loop, Hardwell and Suyano are back at it and this time it's with the official release of 'Go To War' - which first appeared as a featured track on the recent Hardwell presents Revealed Volume 10 compilation.

A dynamic take on the pairs own individual styles of big-room that leans into progressive flavours and energy-driven house, "This is a call to arms" is sung with an American-accented vocal declaring "We will go to war!", as melodic synths build the backbone of the track before an enlightening breakdown of battle cries brings a cinematic air, laden with heavy bites of vigour - it's no wonder it stirred up such a buzz with fans following its inclusions on the latest Hardwell Presents compilation.

Whilst Hardwell continues to be a tour de force within the playlist of artists and fans alike having released a slew of white-hot tracks in recent months that include 'I'm Not Sorry', 'Reckless', 'Retrograde' and that festival anthem 'Summer Air featuring Trevor Guthrie. His counterpart for this latest single Suyano has found his own impressive momentum of late. With tracks such as 'Otherwise' and Shockwave' in his musical arsenal, Suyanohas generated much interest with his previous release 'Playing In The Sun' and continues to be earmarked as one of The Netherlands most exciting young artists. This continued growth in his emerging career is also one of the reasons why Hardwell invited Suyano to become a card-carrying member of the Revealed Recordings family.





