Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Second Round of Artists Slated to Perform

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Second Round of Artists Slated to Perform

The festival will be on September 30-October 2.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 10, 2022  

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass today announces a second round of artists to their highly anticipated live return to San Francisco, CA's Golden Gate Park on September 30-October 2.

The three-day, multi-stage free music festival who last month announced an initial list of participants today adds Emmylou Harris, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew - Remain In Light, Tré Burt, Mekit, Jake Blount, The Brothers Comatose, Seratones, The Tallest Man On Earth, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, and Antibalas to its eclectic and ever expanding line up.

"Playing Hardly Strictly for the first time ever this year feels a bit like coming home" says Tré Burt. "I used to sneak in and play for as long as I could on the footpaths before eventually being kicked out by security back in the day so it feels great to actually be invited onto the stage!"

The acts revealed today join the previously announced Marcus Mumford, Allison Russell, Las Cafeteras, Lucius, Galactic, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Joy Oladokun, Charley Crockett, Buddy Miller, and Dashawn Hickman to this year's festival. Like the initial line up, the new acts were first teased with an exclusive medley, streaming now on the official Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website and HSB22 app, which is easily downloadable on Apple and Android devices.




From This Author - Michael Major


Julian Lage Shares New Single 'Tributary'
August 10, 2022

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared “Tributary,” available now for streaming and download. An official live performance video featuring the formidable trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King premieres on YouTube. “Tributary” marks the latest single from Lage’s upcoming new album, View With A Room. Plus, check out tour dates!
Dominic Chianese to Star in THE OLD GUITARIST Short Film
August 10, 2022

Will Nunziata (award-winning Co-Creator and Director of the Broadway-bound musical Little Black Book) has written and directed a short film starring his long-time friend Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos, The Godfather Part II) titled The Old Guitarist. The film is inspired by the Pablo Picasso painting of the same name.
PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN'S BUTLER to Return to HBO Max in October
August 10, 2022

Season three of the series begins after five years: the civil war is over, and a revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains. The cast features Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater and Simon Manyonda.
Cold Showers Release 'Strength In Numbers' EP
August 10, 2022

In October of 2020, exhausted by isolation, Cold Showers singer Jonathan Weil proposed the band pack their cars full of gear, rent a house in the desert wilderness of Joshua Tree, and record a new EP. Guitarist Chris King credits the freedom of escaping the city and its distractions for the collection’s looser mood. Watch the new music video now!
David Nail Announces 'Story To Tell Tour' Featuring Tyler Braden
August 10, 2022

Kicking off in September, Nail will be on the road for a nearly three month run of shows across the South and Midwest. With stops from South Carolina to Texas and Ohio, there are numerous chances for fans to catch the country hitmaker and GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter on the road. Check out upcoming tour dates now!