Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Second Round of Artists Slated to Perform

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass today announces a second round of artists to their highly anticipated live return to San Francisco, CA's Golden Gate Park on September 30-October 2.

The three-day, multi-stage free music festival who last month announced an initial list of participants today adds Emmylou Harris, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew - Remain In Light, Tré Burt, Mekit, Jake Blount, The Brothers Comatose, Seratones, The Tallest Man On Earth, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, and Antibalas to its eclectic and ever expanding line up.

"Playing Hardly Strictly for the first time ever this year feels a bit like coming home" says Tré Burt. "I used to sneak in and play for as long as I could on the footpaths before eventually being kicked out by security back in the day so it feels great to actually be invited onto the stage!"

The acts revealed today join the previously announced Marcus Mumford, Allison Russell, Las Cafeteras, Lucius, Galactic, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Joy Oladokun, Charley Crockett, Buddy Miller, and Dashawn Hickman to this year's festival. Like the initial line up, the new acts were first teased with an exclusive medley, streaming now on the official Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website and HSB22 app, which is easily downloadable on Apple and Android devices.