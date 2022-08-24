Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces 'Out Of The Park' Lineup

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass announces its "Out Of The Park" lineup of nighttime, post festival shows. Partnering with local venues, HSB announces shows with Marcus Mumford, Bonny Light Horseman, Antibalas, Aoife O'Donovan, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Moonalice, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Waco Brothers & Bob Schneider with the Hazel Dickens documentary. See below for a list of Out of The Park shows.

In addition, HSB also reveals a third round of acts playing at the festival in Golden Gate Park. Today's additions include Bonny Light Horseman, Rhiannon Giddens w/ Francesco Turrisi, Waxahatchee, Béla Fleck - My Bluegrass Heart, Danielle Ponder, Ismay, Jay Som, Amythyst Kiah, Aoife O'Donovan, and Rainbow Girls. The lineup was teased with an exclusive medley streaming now on the official Hardly Strictly Bluegrass website and HSB22 app. The next and final medley will be released on September 6.

HSB is continuing their partnership with Bay Area non-profit Music in Schools Today (MUST), with all venues donating $1.00 from every ticket sold at the "Out Of The Park" shows. MUST develops and delivers music education programs that increase student academic achievement and emotional well-being. MUST has provided music classes to over half a million underserved children - over 51,000 through their annual instrument donation program and another 3,000 through artist-led residencies.

In an effort to make this year's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass experience as safe and enjoyable as possible, the organizers have put together lists of health and safety protocols along with what is and isn't allowed at the festival.

How to prepare for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2022

With health safety at a premium, HSB is asking all attendees to join its Health Pledge:

•Do not attend if you have tested positive for COVID or had close contact of someone with COVID in the past 5 days

•If you have not been vaccinated, please do so

•Order at home kits now so you can test before attending the event

•HSB encourages all attendees to wear a mask, especially when in close quarters, practice distancing and maintain hand hygiene

In addition:

•Free water refills will be available between Banjo Stage & Arrow Meadow

•All attendees will go through a security checkpoint with metal detectors

The following items are allowed:

•Backpacks and clear insulated bags no larger than 16"x16"x8"

•Small bags, fanny packs & purses smaller than 6"x8"x3"

•2.5 liter or smaller hydration bladders or packs, refillable water bottles

•Small soft side cooler for medical or childcare needs 9" x 6" x 3"

The following are not allowed:

•Large bags or hard-sided coolers

•Large lounge chairs (respect your neighbors)

•Cases of beverages (this pertains to alcohol, soft drinks and water).

•Camping in Golden Gate Park

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass continues to meet with local authorities to provide the best experience possible. Guidelines will be updated in the coming weeks. For the most current information please check here.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass' Out Of The Park Schedule

9/30 Sweetwater Music Hall-The Waco Brothers & Bob Schneider and Hazel Dickens Documentary screening

9/30 Little Saint-Aoife O'Donovan

10/1 Sweetwater Music Hall-Antibalas

10/1 Little Saint-Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

10/1 The Fillmore-Marcus Mumford w/ Danielle Ponder

10/1 Alcatraz Theatre-Hyde St. Studios 40th Anniversary F: Jimmie Dale Gilmore

10/2 Palace of Fine Arts-Bonny Light Horseman

10/4 The Chapel-Moonalice and "Summer of Soul" screening