Hard Target Releases New Music Video For 'No Breaks'

With the impending release of his new album "Joy Ridin" on tap for July 10th via Dirt Rock Empire, Florida rapper Hard Target is back with a brand new video for "No Breaks."

Watch the video below!

The video was directed by Breadwin and features guest appearances by Juice Daley and Dusty Leigh on the track. Hard Target's new album is currently available for pre-order online now at

https://cmdshft.ffm.to/Joyridin Hard Target has been casting a spell on fans with his hypnotic rapid-fire flow and trademark chipmunk soul since the release of his 2013 album "Karma". His knack for infectious melodies and rhymes that pack an emotional wallop caught the attention of Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst who jumped on multiple tracks and managed Hard Target for a brief stint. With a fiercely punk-rawk 'do-it-yourself' work ethic and a blue-collar mindset, Hard Target records/produces his own albums and is an acclaimed music video director known for his cinematic eye. His unique brand of country rap has quietly amassed over 20 million Youtube views on his channel and another 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2019 Hard Target emerged with his breakthrough hit "Chevrolet", which has since gone viral with nearly 8 million views on Youtube and another million spins on Spotify.

