Happy. Premiere New Single and Lyric Video for 'Liarliar'

Emo/pop-rock band Happy. are premiering their latest single and lyric video for "Liarliar". Stream exclusively via PopWrapped. "Each song on our new record Imposter Syndrome is a reflection of our experience with it as musicians over the last few years," explains vocalist/guitarist, Tate Logan. "This includes some of the greatest moments of our entire lives, while others reflect struggle and extreme lows. 'Liarliar' is the most honest and straightforward depiction of my experience with depression. We chose to express this visually by breaking the fourth wall between us and our fans. This video is a representation of a therapy session, something I was once extremely familiar with that ultimately saved my life."

"Liarliar" is the third single, following "A Cure for Wellness" and "Sick is the New Sane", from the band's forthcoming new album, Imposter Syndrome, due out on October 30 via Rude Records. Produced by Marc McClusky (Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack, The Front Bottoms), the album is a narrative on the band's personal experience with the effects of Imposter Syndrome. They explain, "From the lows of depression, anxiety, and addiction, to the highs of traveling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for 'success.'" The album is available for pre-order here: https://happy.lnk.to/impostersyndrome.

Happy. are Tate Logan (vocals), Sean Bowick (drums) and John Palmer (guitar). Formed in 2016 in Columbia, SC, the group launched with their 4-song EP, The Endless Bummer, which was later released on tapes through Ohio's Real Life Cassette Girls Records. Following this release, Happy. spent the next year dissecting their sound and writing new songs, creating music that promotes positivity, personal growth, and self-defined happiness. The result was their 2018 debut full-length album, Cult Classic, which was produced by Cartel's Will Pugh. Now, they are gearing up for the release of their aforementioned sophomore album Imposter Syndrome, due out on October 30 via Rude Records.

Watch the new lyric video below.

Imposter Syndrome

1. Sick is the New Sane

2. A Cure For Wellness

3. Hooky

4. Liarliar

5. Dull Boy

6. Background Noise

7. After School Special

8. April is for Fools

9. June Gloom

10. Black Picket Fence

