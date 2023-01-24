Hans Zimmer Adds Second Live Dubai Show Due to Popular Demand

Due to the overwhelming popular demand, a second date has been added for the Hans Zimmer Live show, for his first time in the Middle East.

The multiple Academy Award winning composer will be performing the music from block buster movies such as The Lion King, Inception, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Dune, among many others. Fans will now have two days to experience the breathtaking musical extravaganza that will take place on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.

These two spectacular nights will be full of musical surprises by one of Hollywood's most iconic and decorated composers with his magnificent live band, orchestra, and mesmerizing dancers.

Hans Zimmer Live is brought to the United Arab Emirates by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, in partnership with Executive Visions Inc & RCI Global, as part of its Dubai Presents series. Both concerts will be among the showstopping events set to draw the curtain on the Dubai Shopping Festival, running until January 29, 2023.

Tickets are selling out fast. They can be purchased at www.coca-cola-arena.com or https://www.hanszimmerlive.com.

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which, combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honored with two Academy Awards®, three Golden Globes®, four Grammys®, an American Music Award, and a Tony® Award.

His work highlights include Dune, No Time to Die, Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise, The Last Samurai, 12 Years A Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored w/ Benjamin Wallfisch) and Dunkirk, as well as recent film scores including Top Gun: Maverick, Wonder Woman 1984 and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Most recently, Zimmer won the Academy Award® for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures for Dune. In 2019, Zimmer scored the live-action remake of The Lion King, for which he received a Grammy® nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media