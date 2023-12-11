Hannah Rose Platt Releases Spooky Xmas Single 'The Wendigo Rag'

Rounding off a frightfully good year, HANNAH ROSE PLATT, prepares one last gift before 2023 is out.

A true nightmare before Christmas, Platt has paired her grizzly black comedy with an artfully animated video to match. Presenting… the official video for “The Wendigo Rag”.

Bringing a whole new meaning to “driving home for Christmas”, “The Wendigo Rag” takes listeners behind the wheel of a road trip gone wrong, where an ill-judged left turn comes to test the boundaries of friendship versus survival. Brought to life in eye-popping fashion with expert modelling craft and stop-motion technique reminiscent of Tim Burton classics, you can watch the animated video by William Davies here.

Elaborating on the tale behind this cannibalistic Christmas caper, Hannah Rose Platt says:

"Wendigo rag is a grizzly festive dark comedy song about a road trip gone wrong, and the testing of boundaries between friendship vs survival...Beware the cry of the Wendigo folks, or you may be filled with a desire for more than your turkey or nut roast this year!"

Taken from her horror-themed recent album ‘Deathbed Confessions' (out now on Xtra Mile Recordings), “The Wendigo Rag” is a swaggering goth-rock groover with shades of Nick Cave, to Tom Waits, or even The Cramps.

Released in the Spring of 2023 and produced by Ed Harcourt, ‘Deathbed Confessions' comprises a collection of ghoulish ghost stories, melodious murder ballads, and humorous hammer-horrors. Inspired by classic horror such as Rod Serling's ‘The Twilight Zone', the BBC's ‘Inside No 9', and the balladeer categories of Samuel Peyps'; Platt distilled them all into this scintillatingly strange album.

Featuring the singles “Feeding Time For Monsters”, “Dead Man On The G Train” and the spellbinding duet “The Mermaid & The Sailor”(with Ed Harcourt)'.

Receiving warm reviews across the board, ‘Deathbed Confessions' was praised by The Crack as “twelve murder-ballad tales that are dripping in gothic stylings”, whereas Americana UK hailed the record as a glimpse into future greatness, enthusing “a resounding success and one that should see Platt's trajectory as an artist and songwriter rise to the next level” (8/10). Cementing her class as a born storyteller, Hannah's debut was further praised by literature giant Neil Gaiman who praised the record as “marvellous… Beautiful and moving”.

Touring across Scandinavia with Frank Turner this Autumn, Hannah released a chilling new EP to coincide with the shows called: ‘Hypnagogia'. Inspired by haunting Nordic folklore, the EP comprised four fully fleshed-out songs produced by Ed Harcourt alongside four spoken-word interludes narrated by British acting talent and BAFTA nominee David Morrissey (Sherwood / The Long Shadow). The EP was praised by RNR Magazine as “something wicked”.

Already hatching plans for a bright 2024 to come, Hannah has a very special headline show in her hometown of Bristol where she will be performing ‘Deathbed Confessions' and ‘Hypnagogia' in full. Hannah will also be supporting The Sleeping Souls on their January tour. Dates below - tickets on sale now. Stay tuned for more from Hannah Rose Platt very soon…

HANNAH ROSE PLATT - UK DATES 2024

JANUARY

23 GLASGOW King Tuts* - TICKETS

24 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms* - TICKETS

25 MANCHESTER Band On The Wall* - TICKETS

26 BRISTOL Thekla* - TICKETS

27 LONDON The Garage* - TICKETS



FEBRUARY

16 BRISTOL The Other Palace

Headline: “An Evening With Hannah Rose Platt & Friends” - TICKETS



* supporting The Sleeping Souls