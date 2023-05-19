Hannah Rose Platt Drops New Album 'Deathbed Confessions'

Produced by Ed Harcourt, the album is her first release with the Xtra Mile Recordings label.

HANNAH ROSE PLATT is thrilled to release her new album: 'Deathbed Confessions'.

Produced by Ed Harcourt, the album is her first release with the Xtra Mile Recordings label and comprises a collection of ghoulish ghost stories, melodious murder ballads, and humorous hammer-horrors.

Inspired by classic horror such as Rod Serling's 'The Twilight Zone', the BBC's 'Inside No 9', and the balladeer categories of Samuel Peyps'; Platt distils them all and more into this wonderfully strange album. Featuring the singles "Feeding Time For Monsters", "Dead Man On The G Train" and the spellbinding duet "The Mermaid & The Sailor"(with Ed Harcourt)'; dust-off the cobwebs of this especially creepy collection if you dare.

Speaking about 'Deathbed Confessions' on the day of its release, Hannah says:

"I wanted to create a sonic anthology series of haunting vignettes, and wrote a collection of songs exploring polarised themes of death, love, the afterlife, murder, regret, the uncanny, the kindness of strangers, and the downright bizarre! The characters in the songs are linked as they travel by train to the afterlife, each revisiting key moments, decisions and regrets that subsequently shaped their lives. I hope the listener feels a desire to curl up and be transported back to 'story-time'!"

Receiving warm early reviews, 'Deathbed Confessions' was praised by The Crack as "twelve murder-ballad tales that are dripping in gothic stylings", whereas Americana UK hailed the record as a glimpse into future greatness, enthusing "a resounding success and one that should see Platt's trajectory as an artist and songwriter rise to the next level" (8/10).

Produced and recorded by Ed Harcourt at his Wolf Cabin Studios, Harcourt also performs a myriad of instruments throughout (Pianos, Drums, Baritone Guitars, Optigan, Backing Vocals, Synths, Percussion), as well as appearing for a co-write on"Hedy Lamarr".

Elsewhere, an array of guest players including the Budapest Film Orchestra, Charlie Draper (on Ondes-Martenist), Freddie Draper (electric and double bass), Lester Brown (trumpet), with Gita Langley and Alex Palmer (on strings) all contribute to its unique signature. Mixed by the highly rated Dave Izumi Lynch, the record was given its glossy finish with mastering by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

Reflecting on working with Hannah, Ed Harcourt says:

"What I love about working with Hannah is that she is very free and totally open to my delusional bouts of grandeur and hopefully you, the listener, will hear the love and the pathos and the dark humour that we have managed to commit to tape in equal measure... Hannah is a consummate storyteller and as soon as I heard her songs I was happily bewitched."

Due to launch her new album with a special one-off show at the Camden Club on 3rd June, catch Hannah and an all-star band (featuring Ed Harcourt, Freddie Draper, Charlie Draper, Jay Stapley and Simon Hancock) bringing 'Deathbed Confessions' to life. Details below.

HANNAH ROSE PLATT - LIVE DATES

3 June - LONDON, The Camden Club (w/ support from Guise) - Tickets



