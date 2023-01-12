Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hannah Rose Platt Announces Signing To Xtra Mile Recordings

Hannah Rose Platt has also recently finished recording her third album.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Acclaimed singer-songwriter, guitarist and storyteller - HANNAH ROSE PLATT - has announced her signing to independent label Xtra Mile Recordings.

A compelling and ethereal artist whose sound deftly merges the sinister authorial prowess of Nick Cave and Tom Waits with the gilded Americana of Bobbie Gentry and Emmylou Harris, Hannah Rose Platt focuses on lush lyrical storytelling with arresting personal narratives.

Speaking of her signing to Xtra Mile, Hannah says: "It's every artist's dream to land at a label with a lot of heart, drive and passion, and Xtra Mile are just that. They have cultivated a community of outstanding and exciting artists; I'm absolutely thrilled to become part of the family."

Xtra Mile director Charlie Caplowe adds:

"Everyone at XMR was blown away when we discovered HRP. We couldn't wait to sign her up and get working with such a great talent in 2023 and beyond."

Born and raised in Liverpool where she wrote her first songs and began cutting her teeth on the local live circuit, Hannah Rose Platt is now based in Bristol where she has become an established figure on the UK music scene.

Hannah recorded her debut album 'Portraits' in Nashville in 2015, working with a range of leading names including Grammy Award-winning musicians Mark Fain (Ricky Skaggs, Dolly Parton), Stuart Duncan (Emmylou Harris, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss) and Andrea Zonn (James Taylor). The album was released independently to widespread critical acclaim with highly-anticipated follow-up 'Letters Under Floorboards' arriving four years later.

Championed by broadcasters including Sid Griffin, Baylen Leonard, Ralph McLean and Bob Harris, Hannah has also gained regular airplay on the BBC as well as national and international radio. Dubbed as "a rising independent star on the UK scene" by Billboard, the artist has also been praised as "a captivating artist... destined for musical stardom" by Glamour with Harper's Bazaar describing her music as "powerful and affecting".

Hannah Rose Platt has also recently finished recording her third album: a concept record of ghostly folk-rock narratives produced by Ed Harcourt.

With full details and new music set to be revealed soon, in the meantime Hannah will be supporting punk icon Frank Turner in Tunbridge Wells and Nottingham early-on this year. Full dates and details below.

HANNAH ROSE PLATT UK LIVE SHOWS 2023

17 JANUARY The Forum, Tunbridge Wells (w/ Frank Turner)
25 FEBRUARY Nottingham Rescue Rooms, (w/ Frank Turner)



