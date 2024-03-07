Hannah Cutt Releases New Single 'No Crown In This Dead Town'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerging Los Angeles-bred rock artist Hannah Cutt has released her new single “No Crown In This Dead Town."

The independent track – produced by Sean Hurwitz (Smash Mouth) and Gregg Cash (Josh Todd & the Conflict), who also co-wrote the song with Hannah – is Cutt's fight song, serving as motivation to keep working on her music and pushing forward with her career, even when it feels like you can be stuck.

Cutt and her band mates – Ronen Gordon (drums), Lincoln Cleary (keys), Matthew Dennis (bass), and Joey Ariemma (guitar) – will celebrate the release of “No Crown In This Dead Town,” already a crowd favorite, at their next Los Angeles show this Saturday, March 9th at The Viper Room on the Sunset Strip.

“This song is me putting my foot down and giving myself a kick in the butt,” says Cutt. “At the time I wrote this song, I felt pretty stuck in my career and too lazy to get out of being stuck. ‘Dead town' is a metaphor for a tired brain and that isn't going to get me anywhere! Sometimes I feel like I'm never going to get to where I want to be with my music, but I keep fighting and working every day despite that. I have places I want to be and things I need to achieve and I'm not going to stop until I get there. Just keep fighting is my motto these days!”

“No Crown In This Dead Town” follows Cutt's hard-charging single “Dirty Enough For Hardcore,” released in late 2023. The official music video for “Dirty Enough” was directed by Ethan Maniquis (“Machete,” Five Finger Death Punch, Daughtry) and is an action-packed take on the song's lyrics aimed at men interested in dating the tough, tomboy-at-heart songstress.

Since debuting in 2019, Cutt's original music has amassed over 600K Spotify streams as well as media support from the likes of OUTBURN, All About The Rock, CelebMix, The New Nine, Officially Rocks, The Indy Review and BraveWords. Her debut EP, Nightmares, produced by Grammy-winning producer Scott Storch (Dr. Dre, Beyonce), introduced Cutt's raw and edgy lyrics and old-soul powerhouse vocals via the songs “Messy,” “Kind Of A Bitch,” “Gets Me Off” and “Fallen Fool.”

Cutt released her first full-length album, Stories of a King, featuring the singles “Win Or Die” and “I Want It Now,” in 2022, also produced by Storch, and her 2023 single “Happy In Hell” reached Top 20, peaking at #18 on the Mainstream/Active Rock chart.

Hannah Cutt describes her music as “pure catharsis” as the LA-born and based artist and songwriter uses her songs as both an exploration and discovery of self on her journey towards sobriety. Cutt's body of work is brutally honest, reflecting in part her desire to get sober 7 years ago at the age of 23.

In turn, her career has been an ode to finding new life through music. Over the course of a few short years, Cutt has built an adoring fanbase for her music and impressive live show, which has graced the stages of such iconic Los Angeles venues including The Viper Room, Whisky a Go Go, Troubadour and The Mint. Before launching her singing career, Cutt was a national competitive horseback rider, holding the record for winning all four national championships in their division on the same horse in one year. She now brings that competitive spirit to her music career.

Photo Credit: Andrea Radutoiu