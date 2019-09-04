Hand Habits Expands US Fall Tour

Hand Habits has expanded their US fall tour, that includes dates with Whitney and Sylvan Esso, to add solo dates supporting Aldous Harding. All dates below.

Hand Habits critically acclaimed album, placeholder, which The New Yorker hailed as "an impressive piece of craftsmanship, not only in its lyrics but in its sparkling production and masterly sense of melody," and NPR said "captures Duffy's transfixing intimacy in elevated form," is out now via Saddle Creek.

TOUR DATES:

9/9 - Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird *

9/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

9/11 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

9/12 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall *

9/13 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

9/14 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

9/15 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

9/17 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina's *

9/18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

9/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

9/21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

9/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

9/23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

9/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's Theatre *

9/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

9/28 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival *

9/29 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

10/1 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

10/2 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

10/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/10 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

10/11 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Music Club ^

10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's ^

10/14 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre ^

10/15 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

10/16 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

10/17 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic ^

10/19 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^

10/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

10/22 - St. Paul, MI @ Turf Club ^

10/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery ^

10/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room ^

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall ~

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall ~

* with Whitney

~ with Sylvan Esso

^ solo shows with Aldous Harding

Photo Credit: Ho Jun





