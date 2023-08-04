Halle Bailey Drops Debut Single 'Angel'

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

Halle Bailey Drops Debut Single 'Angel'

Halle Bailey has released her debut solo single, "Angel."

Earlier this year, Bailey received rave reviews for her performance as Ariel in Disney's live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. She will soon be seen as Nettie in the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

Along with her sister, Bailey is one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. Their hit singles include "Do It," "Ungodly Hour," "Cool People," and "Forgive Me."

Bailey's only other acting credit of note is as a supporting player on Freeform's BLACK-ISH spinoff, GROWN-ISH. Freeform, formerly known as ABC Family, is a part of the Disney media empire.

Watch the music video for the single here:



Halle Bailey Drops Debut Single 'Angel'

