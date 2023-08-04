1
Halle Bailey Drops Debut Single 'Angel'
Halle Bailey has released her debut solo single, 'Angel.' Earlier this year, Bailey received rave reviews for her performance as Ariel in Disney's live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. She will soon be seen as Nettie in the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple. Watch the music video now!
2
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta Reunite for New Single 'One in a Million'
“One in a Million” is Rexha’s first new release since dropping her acclaimed third album Bebe, which includes fan-favorite collaborations “Satellite” featuring Snoop Dogg and “Seasons” featuring Dolly Parton. She recently wrapped up her North American Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour and is currently playing a series of dates across Europe.
3
Indie-folk Band Buxton to Re-Release Integral Album 'A Family Light'
Buxton came onto the scene in the early 2000s and kind of never left. With a blend of psych-rock and Americana that's all their own, they've released five albums in the last two decades—the latter three on New West Records. One of the band's first albums, A Family Light, is getting its own spotlight this fall with a re-release.
4
JHart (Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Camilla Cabello) Debuts His Own Single
British-born and U.S. based singer, songwriter and producer JHart has spent most of his years co-writing songs for some of the biggest names in the music business (Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, Little Mix, Charlie Puth, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello, Usher, TLC, OneRepublic, Troye Sivan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and others.)