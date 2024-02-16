Haleluya Hailu Announces 'Eternally, Yours' EP & Shares 'Manic Pixie Pacifist'

Vancouver-based Haleluya Hailu, a multi-instrumentalist, poet, and activist, will release her debut EP, eternally, yours. Grappling with coming-of-age themes around isolation, mental health, and toxic relationships, eternally yours is set for release on March 22nd via 604 Records.

The fulcrum of eternally, yours. is within Haleluya's new single, a wry and heartfelt breakup bop- “MANIC PIXIE PACIFIST”. “Maybe I'm just a manic pixie pacifist,” Haleluya ruminates over lush synths and a strong beat. Written in the aftermath of a brutal breakup, “MANIC PIXIE PACIFIST” best describes Haleluya appearing unbothered in public — unlike her ex, who “needed to leave me alone.”

Named for the classic arthouse film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, eternally, yours. features a vibrant and sparkling collection of alternative-minded tracks that effortlessly straddle emo, punk, and pop.

“I started exploring the concept of wanting to erase the last two years of my life,” Haleluya elaborates of eternally, yours. “Like Eternal Sunshine, I wished I could have my memory erased. But I'm deeply grateful for the person I've become in regards to the amount of trauma that I've had to go through.”

A child of Ethiopian immigrants, Haleluya grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia. A naturally gifted singer, Haleluya absorbed herself in the school choir and eventually picked up the ukulele, guitar, and even the alto saxophone. In high school, Haleluya began writing songs in earnest — a talent she honed while studying music at Selkirk College, a tiny enclave tucked away and surrounded by woods in Nelson, British Columbia.

As Haleluya prepares to launch eternally, yours., which finds the young singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist at a crossroads, one thing is for sure: Anyone working to better understand themselves, their friends, their relationships, and their next steps will relate — eternally.

Tour Dates

Mar 17th Casa del Popolo, Montreal, QC

Mar 18th Burdock Brewery, Toronto, ON

Mar 22nd Revelry, Kelowna, BC

Mar 23rd The Royal, Nelson, BC

Mar 31st The Redgate, Vancouver, BC

Photo Credit: Raunie Mae