Hailey Whitters and Scarlett Burke Pair for Holiday Collaboration 'Howdy Christmas'

Breakout songwriter, actor and podcast creator Scarlett Burke and rising country star Hailey Whitters two-step 'round the Christmas tree in their new holiday collaboration, "Howdy Christmas," available now. To stream and/or download "Howdy Christmas," click HERE. Listen below.

Burke wrote and produced the infectious, festive jingle with Audio Up Media CEO Jared Gutstadt. The frequent collaborators recently completed season one of their critically-acclaimed, scripted country music series, Make It Up As We Go. Burke stars in the podcast, available now from Audio Up Media through iHeart Radio, alongside Miranda Lambert, Billy Bob Thornton, Dennis Quaid, Craig Robinson, Lindsay Ell and Bobby Bones.

The official Make It Up As We Go soundtrack release from Audio Up and Sony Music Nashville accompanied the finale episode and included "Champion" by Lambert, described by Rolling Stone as "a stripped-down ode to experiencing heartbreak and finding resilience to push through. It mirrors the journey of the young songwriter played by Burke in Make It Up As We Go, who leaves her Texas home for Nashville and has to navigate the industry while trying to preserve some sense of who she is."

"Christmas is my favorite time of year, so I've always wanted to write a song for the season. From the moment we had the hook, I knew Hailey was perfect because of the nostalgia she carries in her own vocal and her style as an artist. She's strong and classic and fit the idea of a Dolly Parton - inspired get up and two step kinda Christmas song," shared Burke

"I've never done a Christmas song, and the first time I heard this I thought it felt like something I would've written. I was thrilled when Scarlett asked me to be a part of it!" added Whitters.

Whitters' critically-acclaimed album new album The Dream was just named Stereogum's #1 country album of the year and included at #4 on The Washington Post's list of "Best Music of 2020." Her single "Janice at the Hotel Bar" was named #25 on Rolling Stone's all-genre "The 50 Best Songs of 2020" list, while "Dream, Girl" was included on NPR Music's "The Best Music Of 2020: NPR Staff Picks." MusicRow recently named Whitters one of "2021 Next Big Thing Artists," proclaiming "Her excellent album The Dream explores struggle, perseverance, happiness and hope, all delivered by her lovely, distinctive voice."

Listen to "Howdy Christmas" here: