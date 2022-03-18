Hailey Whitters Releases New Album 'Raised'

Today (3/18), the Iowa-born, Nashville-based rising Country star Hailey Whitters released her highly anticipated third album RAISED via Pigasus Records/Songs & Daughters/Big Loud Records. Also released today is the Harper Smith- directed video for the album's single "Boys Back Home" that was shot on location in Hailey's hometown of Shueyville, IA.

Whitters is currently in the midst of her debut headline HEARTLAND Tour which will culminate with two shows at her hometown honky tonk DanceMor Ballroom in Swisher, IA on May 6 and 7. She will also hit the road this summer with Jon Pardi on his Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour. Find a full list of tour dates below and purchase tickets here.

"This song was inspired by the boys I grew up with. On any given Friday night we used to pile in the back of one of their pickup trucks, get a bottle of cheap Hawkeye vodka and drive out to a clearing in the middle of the woods where we'd start a fire and sit around all night drinkin' and talkin' about life," explains Whitters. "I grew up with a lot of wild boys that turned into strong, hardworking men. They had my back then and I know they still have it now. I wanted to sing this song as a way of saying thank you and celebrating them. I know I wouldn't be where I am today without 'em."

Whitters shared the inspiration for "Boys Back Home" with Consequence of Sound as part of their Origins series.

RAISED finds Whitters reconnecting with her Midwestern roots and hometown of Shueyville, IA, reflecting on family, first kisses, and life amid sprawling cornfields. The 17-song album was co-produced by Whitters alongside producer Jake Gear, who produced Whitters' 2020 release THE DREAM and the subsequent deluxe album LIVING THE DREAM, and was engineered by Logan Matheny. The album also finds Whitters reconnecting with co-writers Brandy Clark, Nicolle Galyon, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna.

Recently, New York Magazine's Justin Curto profiled Whitters on a visit to her hometown and said, "The songs on Raised could be about anyone's life in Shueyville, but their specificity is what makes them feel so intimate and lived in."

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the music video for "Boys Back Home" here:

Tour Dates

3/25 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

3/26 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

4/8 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando *

4/10 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

4/14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall-Upstairs

4/15 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater #

4/16 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater #

4/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

4/23 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

4/26 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

4/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

5/1 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

5/6 - Swisher, IA - DanceMor Ballroom

5/7 - Swisher, IA - DanceMor Ballroom

6/17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium !

7/9 - Fort Laramie, OH - Country Concert 2022 - Saloon Stage

7/14 - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza #

7/15 - Belton, TX - Bell County Expo Center #

7/16 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre #

7/22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center #

7/23 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amp #

7/24 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion #

7/29 - George, WA - Watershed Festival

8/4 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater #

8/5 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #

8/6 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Casino #

8/19 - Lampe, MO - Black Oak Amp #

8/20 - Terre Haute, IN - The Mill #

8/25 - Raleigh NC - Red Hat Amp #

8/27 - Sharpsburg, KY - Barnyard Amp #

9/8 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Park #

9/9 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion #

9/10 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp #

9/15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp #

9/16 - Big Flats, NY - Summer Stage @ Tags #

9/17 - Huber Heights, OH/Rose Music Center #

9/22 - New York, NY - Pier 17 - the rooftop #

9/23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion #

9/24 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion #

# - with Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson

* - with Jordan Davis

! - with American Aquarium