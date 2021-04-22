Hailey Whitters Releases Acoustic 'CMT Campfire Sessions' Performance

Today (4/21), Hailey Whitters appeared in the latest installment of the "CMT Campfire Sessions," playing songs from critically-acclaimed album THE DREAM and recently released deluxe version LIVING THE DREAM. The stripped-down acoustic performance features guitarist Ethan Burks and guest appearances from Brent Cobb who duets on "Glad To Be Here" and Jordan Davis who duets on "The Ride."

"One of my favorite things to do is sit around a campfire in my backyard with friends and guitars and play music together," says Whitters. "I'm glad CMT was willing to capture these songs in their natural element."

In February, Whitters released the LIVING THE DREAM deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed breakthrough album THE DREAM via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters. The deluxe called upon her close friends and collaborators Brent Cobb, Jordan Davis, Hillary Lindsey, Little Big Town, Lori McKenna and Trisha Yearwood to contribute vocals to the fresh tracks.

LIVING THE DREAM was reviewed on NPR's Fresh Air, who said the expanded album is "...more proof of how good and how important Hailey Whitters has become," and adds, "As both a writer and a singer, Whitters has rapidly proven to be one of the most interesting voices in country music."

Whitters recently wrapped a run of dates with Midland and Flatland Cavalry in Texas, and will continue to tour throughout the summer and fall with stops at Country Boom, Tortuga Music Festival, and dates supporting Jon Pardi and Luke Combs. Find a full list of tour dates at her website.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Harper Smith