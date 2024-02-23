Hailey Kilgore Releases New Single 'Drama Queen'

GRAMMY and Tony award artist/actor Hailey Kilgore releases her new single, “Drama Queen.” The track is flushed with nostalgic R&B melodies and armed with vocal capabilities that have garnered her comparisons to the likes of Whitney Houston, Aailyah, and Alicia Keys. The new track is off her forthcoming debut album, HEARTBREAK AND HEALING which is set for release this May.

Hailey's first EP, DESIRE AND DEVOTION (which was spearheaded by Kilgore and world-renowned producer, Adam Blackstone (Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson) was released in '23 and garnered praise from 1883, Untitled Magazine and more.

Kilgore states of the track, “This is when you can't let this person go. When you continue to argue not because you love the fight. But because the fight is the only way you get their undivided attention. You refuse to let the idea you had of them in your head go… That + being a little dramatic = The most toxic relationship you've ever had.”

Kilgore is best known for her Tony and Grammy nominated turn as Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Hailey has since gone on to star in multiple films including the critically acclaimed RESPECT opposite Jennifer Hudson and the feature CINNAMON in which Hailey stars in the lead role. The film made its debut to rave reviews at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

On the TV front, Hailey currently stars as Jukebox in Starz's POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN and has had multiple memorable arcs on Steven Spielberg's AMAZING STORIES on Apple and NBC's THE VILLAGE. Hailey is represented by A3 and CIRCLE OF CONFUSION.