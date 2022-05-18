Haiku Hands Release New Single 'Bye Bye'

Fresh from tearing it up on their Australian headline tour, Sydney-via-Melbourne three piece HAIKU HANDS today share their thumping new single "Bye Bye," along with the enthralling music video, out now via Spinning Top Records.

Produced and mixed by Ribongia and El Gusto (Angus Stuart from Hermitude), "Bye Bye" is a relentless break up anthem dedicated to something or someone you want to say goodbye to. Set to 128bpm, the pulsating track is an undeniable club banger. "It's time to say bye bye to the way our world is being led with complete disregard to so many people and our environment," the trio shares.

Haiku Hands' rain-drenched video sees "Bye Bye" brought to life visually. Riotous dance choreography complements their defiant vocals: "See You Later. Bye Bye. Alligator. Don't Cry." Director Jasmin Tarasin (who worked with the band previously on 'Fashion Model Art feat. Sofi Tukker') shares: "Haiku Hands creates an environment where talking straight and talking out about what you believe in while you are dancing as hard as you can is an everyday occurrence. I love being wrapped up in their world and creating environments where they can be themselves in the very best way. We have so much fun and we play around until we find what feels right. I love Bye Bye, it's memorable and makes you feel like stomping and yelling in the rain."'

Renowned for their upbeat, joy-filled, and kaleidoscopic blend of electro-pop-dance music, Haiku Hands - aka Beatrice Lewis, Claire Nakazawa and Mie Nakazawa - are doing it like no one else. Their critically acclaimed self-titled debut record won plaudits at home and across the globe from the likes of NME, Rolling Stone, DIY and Paste, to name but a few. Dubbed an "unapologetic blast of gleeful rebellion", the release backed up the promise shown at their captivating live performances. New track "Bye Bye" follows on from an impressive string of singles released post-album including "Conclusions" and "Shoot The Shot."

Haiku Hands are set to begin a North American tour kicking off next month in Brooklyn. The tour will see them play LA, Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco and more. See below for a full rundown and purchase tickets here.

Based across Melbourne and Sydney, the core of Haiku Hands is Beatrice Lewis, Claire Nakazawa and Mie Nakazawa. Together, they curate, perform and work as a collective of artists, engaging and exploring social norms with their lyrical and visual content. Their influences range from hip-hop to pop, electronic to dance, and everything beyond.

Rebellious, experimental and wildly unconventional, their 2020 debut Haiku Hands was primarily recorded in Melbourne with Joel Ma (Joelistics) and featured collaborations with SOFI TUKKER, Mad Zach, Machine Drum, Mirac, Elgusto of Hermitude and Lewis CanCut. With lead singles "Not About You," "Manbitch" and "Onset," the 12-track LP probes themes including technology, relationships, the absurd and social commentary.

Live, they're outrageous and bold and deliver the type of performance that turns a dingy club or festival pit into a heaving sweaty mess. With synchronized dance moves and high energy production, Haiku Hands present an eclectic and energizing live experience like no other.

Watch the new music video here:

HAIKU HANDS TOUR DATES

6/17/22 | Baby's All Right, Brooklyn, NY

6/18/22 | The Aussie BBQ Summerstage, New York, NY

6/24/22 | Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC

6/25/22 | Queer/Pride Fest, Seattle, WA

6/26/22 | Holocene, Portland, OR

6/28/22 | Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

6/30/22 | The Echo, Los Angeles

7/9/22 | 80/35 Music Festival, Des Moines, IA

7/12/22 | FEQ, Quebec City, QC

7/13/22 | Petit Campus, Montreal, QC

7/14/22 | The Baby G, Toronto, ON

Presented by Spinning Top Music & Ground Control Touring