HUTS Releases New Single 'You & Me'

HUTS is on the rise and is ready to make an impression with "You & Me" featuring PRISKA.

This track is their signature "Progressive Slap" style, a fresh take on modern EDM ready for both radio and festivals. HUTS has had massive recent success on radio (SLAM! A-Rotation, #1 in Poland, SiriusXM and big support in the rest of Europe & North America), as well as significant streaming support on Spotify and many other DSPs.

HUTS wrote this track in their studio with PRISKA. Being more involved with the actual songwriting is something HUTS has been focusing more on in recent months.

"It's a great way to get more connected to the music we make. We really wanted to write and produceatrackinoursignature'ProgressiveSlap'styleanditcametogetherquickly." Whatis Progresive Slap? "It's a combination between Slap House and Progressive House. While Slap House is easy listening, Progressive House is more for festivals. This makes it perfect for both radio and festivals."

Since launching their debut single "Falling" in late February 2020, HUTS has already accumulated 75+ million streams to date, with more than 1.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Notably, they have been featured on the cover of Europe's biggest dance editorial playlist Main Stage and charted in the Viral 50 - Netherlands, Viral 50 - India and Viral 50 - Austria for weeks.

HUTS is comprised of Jordan Jay, who made a name for himself in the Future House scene (signing on Don Diablo's HEXAGON, Spinnin', Universal and with collaborations with the likes of Breathe Carolina and The Him), and Stijn (IDETTO), who has been actively doing production work for big-name DJs.

HUTS released "You & Me" on their own imprint HMG. Listen now: https://outnow.io/t/hmgyouandme