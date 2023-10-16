HUSBANDS Release New Album 'CUATRO'

Husbands —Oklahoma City's indie-rock meets indie-pop project fronted by Danny Davis— releases their gleaming, sun-soaked fourth album Cuatro via Thirty Tigers. Cuatro, a freeing, breezy, and emotional journey, strives to break free from monotony and routine and find clarity through massive choruses and colorful arrangements.

Inspired by leaving his 9-to-5 engineering job and a transatlantic move to Costa Rica, the album's 11 tracks explore a time of relative personal stability for Davis. Along with the new album, Husbands continues on their North American headline tour which included a stellar performance at Austin City Limits last weekend and upcoming stops in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, D.C., Nashville, and more.

Across its 11 arena-filling and richly-produced tracks, Cuatro is a document of Davis' growth as a human being and a testament to finding peace in evolving relationships. Throughout his career, Davis' songs have tackled the soul-crushing grind of day jobs and his unwavering desire to be a full-time musician. Now that he got his wish and was happily living in Costa Rica to focus solely on music, he needed to reframe his relationship to songwriting. “Before I quit my job, music was an outlet to channel negativity into some sort of release,” says Davis, citing the grind of his one-time software engineering job and growing up in Oklahoma's bible belt as his reasons to let loose. With one of the major conflicts in his life now resolved, he decided to go back to the basics of why he loved music in the first place by writing universal and inviting songs you could easily grab onto. “I grew up with popular music—it's what my dad listened to—and I still love it as an art form,” he says. “I just wanted to make an album for people to be able to sing along and feel a connection through it.”

Cuatro features the three previously released powerhouse singles “Can't Do Anything,” “Used To Surf,” and “Face Molt.” The warm, euphoric new focus “Super New China” is an exemplary taste of the album's spirit. Driving percussion welcomes you into the breezy love song, equipped with a catchy chorus & feel-good energy.

Davis shares: “The title comes from the name of a supermarket in the Costa Rican town I live in, owned by a second-generation Chinese family that speaks fluent Spanish and has perfectly integrated themselves into the town. My wife and I don't have a vehicle when we're here, so we walk a mile and a half down the beach to this place once every week or so with reusable grocery bags in tow and load up on supplies. We'll also squeeze in a tall boy of our favorite local cerveza to sip on as we're walking back. When I think of Super New China, I think of my new life and how happy all of this jungle madness makes me.”

Photo Credit: Kelsey Davis

Husbands on Tour

10/22 - Tulsa, OK at Vanguard

10/23 - Ames, IA at M-Shop

10/25 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

10/26 - Louisville, KY - Zanzibar

10/27 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

10/28 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

10/29 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

11/1 - Kansas City, MO - Encore

11/2 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

11/3 - Appleton, WI - Gibsons

11/4 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

11/5 - Detroit, MI - PJ's Lager House

11/8 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

11/9 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

11/10 - Cambridge, MA - MidEast Upstairs

11/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Zone One

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

11/14 - Washington, DC - DC9

11/15 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

11/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Black Room

11/17 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

11/18 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room

11/19 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory

12/09 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

Photo Credit: Kelsey Davis