HUSBANDS Announce New Album 'Cuatro' & Share Lead Track 'Can't Do Anything'

Their fourth studio album will be out October 13th.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Husbands – the indie-rock meets indie-pop project fronted by Danny Davis – has announced Cuatro, their fourth studio album out October 13th on Thirty Tigers.

Today, they also share the album’s lead single “Can’t Do Anything” and kick off their North American tour with Goth Babe, before performing at Lollapalooza next month (including an official aftershow with Men I Trust) and joining Wilderado on tour this fall – dates below.

On Cuatro, Husbands have created an album cemented in connection, about keeping perspective, seeking and recognizing growth, and navigating the complexities of ending a long-term relationship. 

The album’s first single, “Can’t Do Anything,” is a bombastic track that captures the melancholy that comes with large life transitions - for better or worse. Over atmospheric synths and rich harmonies, Davis sings, “It’s a pointless small thing that means everything to me now.” Despite the exultant chorus, the song is about knowing what you want, even if those closest to you have different priorities. 

As the co-founding songwriter behind Husbands, Davis – the Oklahoma native who splits his time between his hometown and Costa Rica – has been meticulously crafting breezy and emotionally potent tunes about finding your place in the world. His writing always strives to break free from monotony and routine, aiming for meaning and clarity through massive choruses and colorful arrangements. 

Cuatro marks a turning point for Davis. It’s the first LP he’s released without his longtime bandmate, collaborator, and close friend Wil Norton. It’s also an album that Davis made during a time of relative personal stability after quitting his nine-to-five as a software engineer and moving with his wife to Costa Rica. 

Across 11 arena-filling and richly-produced tracks, Cuatro is a document of Davis’ growth as a human being and a testament to finding peace in evolving relationships. Throughout his career, Davis’ songs have tackled the soul-crushing grind of day jobs and his unwavering desire to be a full-time musician.

Now that he got his wish and was happily living in Costa Rica to focus solely on music, he needed to reframe his relationship to songwriting.

“Before I quit my job, music was an outlet to channel negativity into some sort of release,” says Davis, citing the grind of his one-time software engineering job and growing up in Oklahoma’s bible belt as his reasons to let loose. With one of the major conflicts in his life now resolved, he decided to go back to the basics of why he loved music in the first place by writing universal and inviting songs you could easily grab onto.

“I grew up with popular music—it’s what my dad listened to—and I still love it as an art form,” he says. “I just wanted to make an album for people to be able to sing along and feel a connection through it.”

“We’re called Husbands because I got married when I was 20 and have been with my wife since I was 15,” explains the now 33-year-old Davis. What started as a cathartic release from the soul-crushing 9-to-5 grind has evolved into something bigger and safe space for fans to turn to. In fact, fans have shared how Husbands' music has helped them through tough times.

“Something people tell us a lot when they come to our shows is that it feels like hanging out with a friend, which I take as the perfect compliment. I love a cool and mysterious artist as much as anyone else, but that’s simply not who I am or who I am capable of being. We’re like the cool uncles.” 

Husbands also head out on tour today with Goth Babe which will see stops in Los Angeles for a show at The Greek Theater on July 15, and sold-out shows in Santa Cruz, Bend, Vancouver, and Toronto. Husbands will also perform at Lollapalooza (August 6th), and will join Wilderado on several dates this fall. Full list of tour dates below.  

Stay tuned to this space for more from Husbands. Cuatro is available for pre-order here.

Husbands Tour Dates

7/14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren * SOLD OUT 

7/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

7/16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *

7/18 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst * SOLD OUT 

7/19 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom * SOLD OUT 

7/22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield *

7/24 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre * SOLD OUT 

7/25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

7/27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall * SOLD OUT 

7/28 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma *

7/29 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM * SOLD OUT 

7/31 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue * SOLD OUT 

8/1 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman *

8/2 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall (Lollapalooza After Show) +

8/3 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre * SOLD OUT 

8/4 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall * SOLD OUT

8/5 - Cincinnati, OH - Parks Summer Series

8/6 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza 

8/6 - Chicago, IL - Bud Light Bar (Lollapalooza After Show) 

9/23 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre ~

9/26 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre ~

9/28 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre ~

9/29 - Forth Worth, TX - Tannehill Tavern ~

9/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre ~

*Goth Babe

~Wilderado

+Men I Trust

Photo Credit: Kelsey Davis



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

