HUNNY Announce Sophomore Album 'Hunny's New Planet Heaven' & Share Lead Single 'big star'

The album is out for release on October 6 via Epitaph Records.  

By: Jun. 13, 2023

On the back of a shimmering blend of new-wave sheen, shoegaze gloom and angular guitar rock – all underwritten with cheeky, California cool sensibilities – LA band HUNNY announce their sophomore album ‘Hunny’s New Planet Heaven’ out for release on October 6 via Epitaph Records.  

Today they share the lo-fi music video for “big star”, the album’s lead single that layers ambient guitar tones with a grooving low end. Through an uplifting melody and hook full of positive affirmations, HUNNY encourage us to look to the stars when we need a change in perspective. In celebration, the guys have purchased a star of their very own, aptly named ‘HUNNY’s New Planet Heaven’.

Nestled in the constellation of Libra, the ruling zodiac of the album release date, it can be found with the coordinates “Right ascension: 15h22m13.60s Declination: -18°15’17.3”.  

Mixed by former HUNNY guitarist Jacob Munk (5 Seconds Of Summer, Caroline Polachek, Miley Cyrus), on Hunny’s New Planet Heaven, the band gets back to their roots, focusing less on perfection and more on recapturing the unbreakable bond that colored early bedroom demos. A testament to the band’s musical fluency and dedication to their craft, their sophomore effort balances the haze of hindsight with a sun-soaked SoCal summer. 

The childhood friends racked up millions of streams on their self-released 2015 EP, leading to a deal with Epitaph Records. Even after releasing their debut album (2021), another EP (2022) and a string of singles, the wide-eyed excitement and energy of those early years are all over Hunny’s New Planet Heaven.

The group’s second LP for Epitaph finds them tightening their social circle and distilling their art down to its purest form yet. While the pandemic kept the band apart physically, they were closer than ever on an artistic level, writing and demoing nearly 100 ideas for LP2 that eventually made their way to longtime friend and collaborator Derek Ted (of New Planet Heaven studio, begetting the album’s title).  

On the verge of entering their second decade together, it’s clear HUNNY’s greatest asset is their disinterest in doing anything besides what moves them. It’s afforded them great range as a band, the ability to naturally shapeshift on their own albums as well as win over audiences across the entire rock spectrum. Most importantly, it’s propelled them to be unapologetically themselves and trust in what’s gotten them this far. 

HUNNY Tour Dates w/ Waterparks 

June 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda 

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda 

HUNNY is lead singer/guitarist Jason Yarger, guitarist Jake Goldstein, drummer Joey Anderson, and on bass/keyboards Kevin Grimmett. 



