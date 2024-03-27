HOVVDY Release New Single 'Make Ya Proud'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hovvdy, the Texas duo comprised of Charlie Martin and Will Taylor, release “Make Ya Proud,” the wistful final advanced single from their anticipated self-titled double album, Hovvdy, due April 26th on Arts & Crafts.

“This is one of a few songs on the record I wrote for my grandpa Pete, my father's father. He passed away last summer and was in many ways the backbone of that side of my family. I wrote ‘Make Ya Proud' during that time in Mississippi, between trips to the coast to visit him in the hospital,” Martin explains. “It's really hard to describe; but the songs are a celebration of him and how he inspired me.”

Hovvdy's exploratory catalog has earned them status as a quiet favorite of rising stars – seen last year as Zach Bryan expressed admiration for Hovvdy's album True Love, indie supergroup boygenius listed it as an inspiration for their record, and beabadoobee named Hovvdy as one of her favorite artists.

Hovvdy's fifth album is a statement piece that finds the band at the height of their powers, broadening the scope of their songwriting and adding new wrinkles to their sound, creating something wholly unique and exhilarating. The collection centers Hovvdy's creative maturation in a true co-production between the band, Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief), and Bennett Littlejohn (bassist, multi-instrumentalist).

Tour Dates:

5/21/2024 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut's

5/22/2024 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

5/23/2024 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

5/24/2024 - London, UK @ Lafayette

5/25/2024 - Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

5/26/2024 - Nottingham, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

5/28/2024 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

5/29/2024 - Paris, France @ Pop Up du Label

5/30/2024 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

5/31/2024 - Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache

6/01/2024 - Berlin, Germany @ Prachtwerk

Photo Credit: Taylor Clark