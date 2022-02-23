H.E.R. Announces 2022 Leg Of 'Back Of My Mind' Tour

Today, Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist H.E.R. announced a new leg of her wildly successful 2021 BACK OF MY MIND tour. The 19-city tour will bring the "emotionally searing instrumentalist" (Billboard) across the U.S. beginning April 8, in Honolulu, HI at the Waikiki Shell.

The tour will make stops in Los Angeles, Austin, New Orleans, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Jacksonville, and more, with the final stop in Charlotte, NC on June 19 (see full itinerary below). Tickets for the BACK OF MY MIND tour will go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10am Local on Ticketmaster.com.

The tour dates come on the heels of H.E.R.'s previously announced supporting dates, where she will join Coldplay as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, her first-ever time playing stadiums.

"I've been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it's great to get back on the road. Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can't wait to feel that energy again!", said H.E.R. in anticipation of the tour.

H.E.R. is continuing her dominance in 2022 and currently leads the NAACP Image Awards (February 26/BET) music categories with six nominations, including Outstanding Album and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for "Damage." On March 2, she will receive the American Express Impact Award at Billboard's Women in Music event in Los Angeles. She will also add acting to her resume when she joins the all-star cast of "The Color Purple" musical film adaptation as 'Squeak' and was named Global Ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.

H.E.R. kicked off 2021 in the most stellar of ways by winning two Grammy Awards - Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for her contribution to Robert Glasper's "Better Than I Imagined," plus an Academy Award for her powerful song "Fight For You" from the Warner Bros. Pictures' film Judas and the Black Messiah. Previous Grammy wins include Best R&B Album (H.E.R.) and Best R&B Performance ("Best Part" featuring Daniel Caesar) and a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Female Artist, among additional awards and honors.

Named Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2021 BET Awards, H.E.R. closed out the year earning an astonishing 8 Grammy nominations (tied for the most nominated female artist this year), including Song of the Year for "Fight For You," and Album of the Year for her "dazzling debut" (NME) Back of My Mind, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart and is now RIAA-certified Gold.

Back Of My Mind Tour Dates

4/8 (Fri) - Waikiki Shell (Honolulu, HI)

4/14 (Thur) - WAMU Theater (Seattle, WA)

4/16 (Sat) - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center (Portland, OR)

4/19 (Tue) - Bellco Theatre (Denver, CO)

4/21 (Thurs) - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park (Austin, TX)

4/24 (Sun) - Champions Square (New Orleans, LA)

4/26 (Tues) - The Andrew J Brady Music Center (Cincinnati, OH)

4/29 (Fri) - The Armory (Minneapolis, MN)

5/1 (Sun) - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (Indianapolis, IN)

5/3 (Tue) - Starlight Theatre (Kansas City, MO)

5/4 (Wed) - Saint Louis Music Park (St. Louis, MO)

5/16 (Mon) - YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA)

6/2 (Thu) - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Bridgeport, CT)

6/7 (Tues) - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion (Portsmouth, VA)

6/10 (Fri) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion (Wilmington, NC)

6/12 (Sun) Daily's Place (Jacksonville, FL)

6/16 (Thu) - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (Tuscaloosa, AL)

6/18 (Sat) - Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC)

6/19 (Sun) - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (Charlotte, NC)

Three letters that need no explanation. Over the course of five years - with 21 Grammy nominations and 4 wins to date - singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist H.E.R. has had an incredible journey, punctuated with inspiring projects and accolades that have quickly ascended her to superstar status.

H.E.R. kicked off 2021 in the most stellar of ways by winning two Grammy Awards - Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for her contribution to Robert Glasper's "Better Than I Imagined," plus an Academy Award for her powerful song "Fight For You" from the Warner Bros. Pictures' film Judas and the Black Messiah. Previous Grammy wins include Best R&B Album (H.E.R.) and Best R&B Performance ("Best Part" featuring Daniel Caesar) and a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Female Artist, among additional awards and honors.

Named Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the 2021 BET Awards, H.E.R. closes out the year earning an astonishing 8 Grammy nominations (tied for the most nominated female artist), including Song of the Year for "Fight For You," and Album of the Year for her recent full-length release Back of My Mind, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart and is now RIAA-certified Gold.

H.E.R. has accrued nearly 8 billion combined audio video streams worldwide - and counting - of the breakthrough projects H.E.R. (RIAA-certified Platinum), I Used To Know Her (RIAA-certified Gold) and Back Of My Mind, which includes the now 2-time Grammy nominated Platinum single "Damage" that reached #1 on the Hip-Hop/R&B Radio chart.

Over the years, H.E.R. has captivated audiences with countless stellar performances including the Super Bowl LV, CMT Music Awards with Chris Stapleton, 72nd Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards (2x), Saturday Night Live, Billboard Music Awards, ABC's Soul of a Nation, iHeart Radio's Elton John Tribute, Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort Special, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020; plus all of the morning and late night television shows. She has also participated in fundraising activities to benefit various charity efforts including COVID relief and Black Lives Matter.

In 2019, H.E.R. and producer partner Live Nation Urban, introduced the Lights On Festival, the first female owned and curated R&B music festival in decades which returned this year with 2 sold-out dates at the Bay Area's Concord Pavilion. While the world was under quarantine due to COVID-19, H.E.R. created "Girls With Guitars," an Instagram Live performance and conversation series which featured guest appearances by Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge, Willow Smith, Tori Kelly, Alessia Cara, Chloe x Halle, Lianna La Havas, Nai Palm (Hiatus Kaiyote) and more. In addition to starring in Pepsi's "Zero Sugar. Done Right" Super Bowl LIV commercial alongside Missy Elliott, she launched her very own eyewear partnership with Diff with a charitable component, Capsule collaboration with Lewis Hamilton and Tommy Hilfiger, and her signature guitar line with Fender.

H.E.R. currently leads the NAACP Image Awards (February 26/BET) music categories with six nominations, including Outstanding Album and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for "Damage." On March 2, she will receive the American Express Impact Award at Billboard's Women in Music event in Los Angeles. She will also add acting to her resume when she joins the all-star cast of "The Color Purple" musical film adaptation as 'Squeak.'