HEATHER ANNE LOMAX Releases 'The Doman Tracks'

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter HEATHER ANNE LOMAX released her debut album via Blackbird Record Label, THE DOMAN TRACKS, on November 3 which consists of eight collaborative songs recorded with the late Michael Doman, formerly the singer-songwriter-producer of the noted ‘80s L.A. rock band Broken Homes.

The pair cut the intimate material during two years of recording sessions, and they were set aside until HEATHER revisited them following DOMAN's untimely death from a brain ailment in December of 2020.

With LOMAX on lead vocals and guitar, Doman sang duet and added background vocals and the pair enlisted guitarist JEFF SEBENS in addition to support from various other local players to record the tracks live. The album's engineer JASON HILLER added bass parts later.

HEATHER has shared the music video for the single “Bits And Pieces” (originally written by Eric Nelson) featuring duet vocals with DOMAN. The track is featured twice on the album, with the second version—the closing track—being a solo vocal performance from HEATHER with cello accompaniment by Michelle Packman as a touching tribute to DOMAN.

“In an age of disposable auto-tuned hits, Lomax brings an authenticity and musical integrity to the party and with this track she delivers an almost understated vocal performance that spotlights some of the qualities that made her a star in the Americana scene,” lauds antiMusic.

“Lyrically, the song is a bittersweet duet of loss that captures the dynamics of Buckingham Nicks and at the same time recalls the golden age of the Topanga Canyon music scene which is only reinforced by the video that gives fans a fly on the wall look at the live sessions that made up this special collaborative album.”

“I remember asking Michael to sing ‘Bits And Pieces 'with me as a duet,” recalls HEATHER. “For some reason I felt intuitively that he should sing it with me, initially he just wanted me to sing it alone. He finally acquiesced and that is what you hear as the second track on the record. As fate would have it, the duet version of ‘Bits And Pieces' became much more of a poignant song to me after Michael's passing.”

“A friend, Eric Nelson, wrote this tune about the passing of his father, and his words really resonated with me. Michael wanted this tune to have more of a soulful groove, so he came up with the current version on the record which we recorded as a duet. The last track version of ‘Bits And Pieces' is closer to the original song, written by Eric, and includes a mournful cello played by Michelle Packman. In my opinion, the last track captures the loneliness and sorrow of losing a loved one in your life.”

LOMAX will be performing a special record release show for THE DOMAN TRACKS in Los Angeles at the Troubadour on November 29 with special guests Manda Mosher and Abby Posner (who are also part of Blackbird Record Label).

Tickets are on sale now HERE. LOMAX has previously opened for Wynonna and The Big Noise, Lee Ann Womack, Blake Shelton, Kenny Rogers, Jeff Bridges, John Hiatt, Richie Furay, Don McLean, Judy Collins, Marshall Tucker Band, Joan Osborne, Melanie, Blood Sweat & Tears and War. See a list of all her upcoming shows below.

HEATHER ANNE LOMAX 2023 SHOWS

11/8 San Francisco, CA @ Lost Church (with Pi Jacobs)

11/9 Sonoma, CA @ Hopmonk Tavern

11/10 Drytown, CA @ Feist Wines & Drytown Social Club

11/11 Sacramento, CA @ Nico Wines

11/12 Portland, OR @ Al's Den 11/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour - Record Release Show (with Manda Mosher & Abby Posner)

Photo Credit: Shots by Morrison