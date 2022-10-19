HBO to Premiere 'Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida' Concert Special

Five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and two-time GRAMMY® nominee, Colombian musician Camilo makes his HBO debut with his first concert special and documentary CAMILO: EL PRIMER TOUR DE MI VIDA premiering on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 (10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO Latino and will be available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America.

In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic crushed Camilo's dreams of performing live in front of his growing number of fans, which he affectionately calls "La Tribu." Faced with the impossibility of reaching his audience in person, the Medellín global star focused on recording his second studio album, Mis Manos. In 2021, Camilo launched his first world tour, opening in Spain, featuring special appearances by artists like Fito y Los Fitipaldis, Dani Martín, Mau y Ricky, Pablo Alborán, and Nicky Nicole.

CAMILO: EL PRIMER TOUR DE MI VIDA follows the behind-the-scenes moments of those magical shows, and include hits like "Tutu," "Mareado," "Por Primera Vez," "Bebé," "Ropa Cara," "Tattoo," and "KESI" and offers a window into the artist's intimate life, sharing special moments with his partner and fellow artist and director Evaluna Montaner.

"La Tribu has become a giant family that shares the same mentality: love is our greatest revolution. For six months we toured incredible places that I never imagined I would visit with my music. We shared the stage with artists who became friends, we met wonderful people from all over the world, and so many incredible things happened that changed our lives forever," said Camilo.

"I am happy because those moments were all documented and now, thanks to HBO Max, we can share them with La Tribu, who are the force behind my career. It fills me with pride to be able to open this door for them to sing along and relive the tour, and to also meet the people who are with me every day and make it possible for my songs and my music to be our meeting point."

Camilo has had an overwhelming international success in the last few years, with more than five billion views on all digital platforms around the world and over 29 million followers on TikTok. He became the most nominated and awarded artist at the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® and broke sales records during his 2021 "Mis Manos" tour in Europe, U.S. Mexico, and Colombia. Prior to launching his solo career, Camilo wrote and produced multiple hits for artists such as Becky G and Natti Natasha ("Sin Pijama,") Mau y Ricky and Karol G ("Mi Mala,") and Bad Bunny ("Si Estuviésemos Juntos,") among others.

Other HBO Latino concert specials available to stream on HBO Max include "Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar y Palmeras" (2021), "Piano y Mujer" (2021), "Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo" (2021), "Romeo Santos: King of Bachata" (2021), "Diego Torres Sinfónico" (2020), "Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour" (2020), "Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas" (2019) and the "En Letra de Otro" series featuring Farruko (2019), Gente de Zona (2018), and Pedro Capó (2017) as well as "Reik: En Vivo Desde el Auditorio Nacional" (2015).

Armored with impeccable writing skills and intuitive sensitivity, five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and two-time GRAMMY® nominated Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer Camilo is considered one of the greatest champions of Pop from his generation. In 2019 Camilo released his first album with worldwide distribution, 'Por Primera Vez', which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Latin Pop Album Chart and went platinum in four countries, including the United States.

It was nominated for Best Latin Pop album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards. The album includes the single "Tutu" (including the Shakira remix) which is certified Diamond in the United States. In 2020, Camilo was the only Latin artist to place three of his videos among the most globally viewed of 2020 in Vevo's "Top 10 Most Watched Videos" list, which have combined have over a billion views on YouTube.

Camilo's second studio album, 'Mis Manos' was released in March 2021 and is certified 2x Platinum in the US. The album led Camilo to become the most nominated and awarded artist at the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards, achieving 10 nominations and four awards. The album received praise from The New York Times, Billboard, Paper Mag, GQ, and more. He closed out the year with a string of sold-out concerts including his first ever shows in his native Colombia, as well as shows in historic venues in Argentina and Mexico.

Camilo released a new single and video "Pegao" in May 2022, which debuted and remained at #1 on the YouTube global trends list. In September, he released his third studio album 'De Adentro Pa Afuera' which includes features from Camila Cabello, Myke Towers, Grupo Firme and more.

The highly anticipated release came after Camilo's sold-out headline show at Radio City Music Hall in NYC, and after he performed "Pegao" on Good Morning America, where he debuted the album cover. Also in September, Camilo was revealed as the cover of Billboard's first ever all-Spanish language digital brand. He also announced his partnership with Telemundo to produce the network's official song for the FIFA World Cup™, which he premiered at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Camilo is currently finishing up his second international tour, "De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour," which began in May in Mexico and includes shows in Spain, North America, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. Camilo is donating $1 of each ticket sold for U.S. concerts to support the Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation.

Watch the trailer for the special here: