HAYDEN PEDIGO Announces New Album & Shares First Single 'Elsewhere'

Beloved artist, impromptu politician, model and fingerstyling guitarist Hayden Pedigo announces his sprawling and cinematic new album today.

The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored, Pedigo's sixth studio album and second for Mexican Summer, will be out on June 30th. A kaleidoscopic son of cowboy country sprung from the sky and soil of the Texas panhandle, Pedigo can often be found wearing chain mail or a pinstripe suit or at least ten gallons of hat.

But while his many personas provide comic relief, he takes his craft seriously. Case in point: he aimed to create "the best instrumental acoustic guitar album of the past twenty years," and more than hit his mark.

Pedigo recently announced a Summer U.S. tour with Jenny Lewis, and today he shares The Happiest Times' lead single "Elsewhere." Featuring looping guitar trills and lapping pedal steel, "Elsewhere" is the stunning centerpiece of the album.

The song is accompanied by a Matt Muir-directed short film capturing the beauty of small town Texas and the search for something more, while also providing a glimpse into the many sides of Pedigo. "Muir created this entire world that absolutely nailed all of the characters and personas I've depicted on the Internet while tying together my artistic influences from over the years," says Pedigo.

"In a way, I feel like this song and the music video encapsulate everything I've been working towards over the past ten years of releasing music. It turned into this beautiful celebration of music, comedy, and film."

Hayden Pedigo has lived many lives. He was born in Amarillo, TX, where he was homeschooled by his truck-stop preacher father. He ran for Amarillo City Council at the age of 25 and came in second place, in what started as satire but soon turned into a serious bid for office, as documented by the Jasmine Stodel documentary Kid Candidate, which premiered at SXSW and was picked up by PBS.

He walked Gucci runways and was photographed by the legendary Hedi Slimane. He amassed an Internet following by showcasing his quirky and delightfully multi-faceted personas, as well as an array of ever-more outlandish outfits, with an effortless deadpan wit. He befriended pen-pals and collaborators such as Tim Heidecker, Terry Allen, and Jessica Pratt. And, most importantly, he's made a name for himself as one of the most prolific young maestros in the instrumental guitar space.

Tour Dates

July 7 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

July 12 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater *

July 13 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

July 15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

July 16 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

July 18 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 *

July 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

July 22 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

* with Jenny Lewis

Photo Credit: D'Angelo Isaac